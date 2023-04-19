SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2023--
On April 18th, the 20th Shanghai International Auto Show officially kicked off, and Leapmotor (Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co Ltd, HKG: 9863) brought its entire new product line to the event, including the C11 extended range model, the 2023 C01, C11, and T03. Leapmotor Chairman Zhu Jiangming, along with other executives, transformed into "super test drivers" and personally drove the cars to give users a close-up experience of the company's commitment to being an "OEM for the users."
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006053/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Leapmotor's entire new product line with their value propositions, making car selection and purchase less of a hassle.
The C11 extended range model boasts a 285km pure electric range leading in its class, with a maximum comprehensive range of 1024km, a 2930mm extra-long wheelbase, and features such as an immersive triple-screen display, Nappa leather seats, frameless doors, and a premium quality music cockpit, all of which elevate the luxurious experience. In addition, the C11 extended range model is equipped with 28 perception hardware devices, with as many as 23 driving assistance functions launched at once, allowing users to calmly handle complex driving scenarios such as city and high-speed driving over long distance.
The 2023 C01 model is equipped with the CTC battery-chassis integration technology, with a maximum comprehensive range of 717km under CLTC. The C01 has a maximum power of 400kW and a maximum torque of 720N·m, with hidden door handles, a sleek body, and dynamic tail lights that create a super-low drag coefficient that leads its class. It achieves acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just over 3 seconds, providing users with an ultimate driving experience.
The 2023 C11 model's intelligent cockpit is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P chip, an immersive triple-screen display, and a highly integrated full-touch-control design that provides a smooth experience and supports AI face recognition and other functions. The C11 uses variable architecture high-performance oil-cooled electric drive, with a 0 to 100km/h acceleration time in just 3.94 seconds. The double-wishbone front and 5-link rear independent suspensions comparable to luxury cars greatly improve the handling quality and driving experience of the entire vehicle, while also balancing comfort and handling performance.
The 2023 Leapmotor T03 is positioned as an ultra-safe 5-door electric vehicle, with a 5-door 4-seat, 2400mm long wheelbase design, and a cage-like body with a high-strength steel ratio of up to 68%. It also has up to 10 automatic driving assistance functions, providing double protection for safe driving. In addition, the T03 has passed the EU’s Small Whole Vehicle Type Approval (SWVTA), and Leapmotor will continue to expand its overseas market, further accelerating its global strategic layout.
Chairman serves as “Super Test Driver” and personally drives the guests
The booth layout was inspired by hand-drawn sketches from Leapmotor's founder chairman Zhu Jiangming. In addition to providing free coffee, lunch, fruit, and other services, Zhu Jiangming also held a lunch meeting with the media and users to exchange insights on Leapmotor's car-making, product planning, user needs, and driving experiences in a relaxed chat.
Moreover, Leapmotor also held the “Super Test Driver” event at this year’s auto show, where Zhu and other executives personally drove and chauffeured users, making it more convenient for their attendance.
Leapmotor, beyond your expectation.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006053/en/
CONTACT: Tammy Hu
Email: Gmail:Leapmotorglobal@gmail.com
+86 15068893526
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST
SOURCE: Leapmotor
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/19/2023 03:32 AM/DISC: 04/19/2023 03:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006053/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.