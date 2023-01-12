PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
LearnUpon, a powerful, yet easy-to-use LMS championing learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, today announced its LMS is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. As a HubSpot app partner, LearnUpon will go further in helping companies educate and engage customers at scale through learning.
With this new integration, HubSpot customers can connect their CRM with LearnUpon’s LMS, enabling them to manage and deliver onboarding and product training to prospects and customers in an automated, customer-friendly way. The integration also equips businesses with data to better understand the impact of their training and illustrate the ROI of engaging with their learners at scale.
“Offering great customer experience is core to how we operate here at LearnUpon,” said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. “We’re thrilled to be a partner of HubSpot’s ecosystem, who values customer experience just the same, and we value our ability to partner together to help companies build and strengthen long-term customer relationships that fuel growth through learning.”
LearnUpon’s addition to HubSpot’s App Marketplace allows companies to easily connect both solutions and:
- Nurture business leads by delivering valuable learning insights such as relevant industry knowledge and content
- Onboard and continuously engage by seamlessly delivering product training
- Automate user data flow between both solutions to gather insights on product adoption, customer happiness, and retention
“Particularly in the current business environment, building deep relationships with customers is a must,” said Catie Moynihan, Senior App Partner Manager at HubSpot. “Learning offerings and the insights gleaned from them are a game changer for this, and we look forward to seeing the impact the LearnUpon and HubSpot integration has for teams.”
About LearnUpon:
Founded in 2012, LearnUpon's mission is to partner with businesses that believe delivering great learning is essential to achieve great results. The company’s learning management system (LMS) is powered by leading technology and provides companies with a centralized hub to easily create and manage learning programs for every audience in an engaging, learner-friendly way.
LearnUpon partners with over 1,300 customers to champion simple, learner-centric experiences for over 13 million learners across over 30 countries globally. With over 290 employees and offices in Dublin, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Belgrade, and Sydney, LearnUpon LMS makes it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention, and growth.
