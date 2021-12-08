ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced two new installments of their LEASE (Lease Essentials: Advice Shared by the Experts) Summit, the FASB Series and GASB Series. During these virtual events, attendees will learn the best practices for transitioning to ASC 842 and GASB 87, as well as how to prepare for post-transition audits.
The FASB Series
The FASB Series is on December 16, 2021, from 12:30 – 3:30 PM ET. Speakers include experts from LeaseQuery, RGP, DHG, and Baker Tilly, as well as LeaseQuery customer Middleby Corporation. Each segment on the agenda will highlight the changes to lease accounting as a result of the transition from ASC 840 to ASC 842 and how these changes will impact private companies. All attendees can earn up to three hours of CPE credit.
The FASB Series will feature these insightful sessions:
- Ask the Accounting Professional:[PANEL] Bryan Sinclair, VP, Technical Accounting Leader, RGP; Cheryl Levesque, Partner, CFO & Business Advisory, DHG; Emily Fish, Product Accounting Manager, LeaseQuery; George Azih, CEO and Founder, LeaseQuery; Paul Dunn, CPA, Partner, Consulting Services, Baker Tilly; Stephanie Parker, Senior Financial Analyst, Middleby Corporation, will discuss a year-end review of the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, and provide their best tips from their transition experience.
- ASC 842: A Detailed Transition Example:Rachel Reed, Accounting Manager, LeaseQuery, will walk attendees through a detailed transition example and present an overview of ASC 842 concepts.
- Preparing for Your Next Audit: Detailed Examples and More:Tom Brunton, CPA, Managing Director, Armanino, will explore how private companies can prepare for their first audit after adopting ASC 842 and share examples of complex lease scenarios to provide guidance.
The GASB Series
The GASB Series will be held on January 13, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM ET. Speakers include accounting experts from LeaseQuery, Baker Tilly, RGP, and Grant Thornton, as well as LeaseQuery customer Suwanee School District. Each session will explore the concepts presented in GASB 87 and how government entities are impacted by the new standard’s rules. All attendees can earn up to 3 hours of CPE credit.
The GASB series will feature these noteworthy sessions:
- Ask the Accounting Expert:[PANEL] Emily Fish, Product Accounting Manager, LeaseQuery; George Azih, CEO and Founder, LeaseQuery; Sarah Slaughter, CPA, Senior Manager, Baker Tilly; Timothy Tickle, VP, Finance Transformation, RGP; Vickie Depratter, CFO, Suwannee County School District, will take part in a panel discussion to discuss the impact of GASB 87 on government agencies and answer audience questions.
- GASB 87: A Detailed Transition Example:Rachel Reed, Accounting Manager, LeaseQuery, will explore the lease accounting changes created by GASB 87 in detail, including a demonstration of applying GASB 87 concepts to real-life contract components.
- Steps to Prepare for Your Year-End Audit: Claire Esten, CPA, Partner, Grant Thornton; Lisa Harris, Financial Management - Manager, Grant Thornton; Marla Hummel, CPA, Partner, Grant Thornton, will present how to successfully prepare for your first audit after transitioning to GASB 87, including tips for avoiding common audit missteps during the transition.
Because there is no further delay of the effective dates, these two LEASE Summits are a great resource to help attendees prepare for implementation. They will provide key insights into both ASC 842 and GASB 87 as attendees continue forward on their compliance journey. Accounting professionals who attend will leave both events with a significant increase in confidence as they prepare for their first audit post-transition and a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of both standards. For additional information and summit registration, please visit https://leasequery.com/events/.
About LeaseQuery
LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core lease accounting solution, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005682/en/
CONTACT: Shannon Matthews
LeaseQuery
shannon.matthews@leasequery.com
404-974-5060
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE BANKING OTHER TECHNOLOGY ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: LeaseQuery
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/08/2021 09:16 AM/DISC: 12/08/2021 09:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005682/en