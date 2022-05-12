DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2022--
The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices - Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021-2031 market estimates and forecasts are presented for the extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/Measurement, Medical, and other Science devices.
The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:
- North, Central, and South America (America)
- Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:
- Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
- Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
- Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging
The market data for are also segmented by the following colors (type):
- Red
- Green
- Blue
- White
- Multiple Color/Multiple Chip
- UV and Other
Below, are four levels (or "food chain") of LEDs. For the purposes of this study, the study quantifies and provides a market forecast for "Level 2"
- Level 1 - The chip or die
- Level 2 - The Packaged LED Chip(s)
- Level 3 - LED module / LED Lamp
- Level 4 - LED luminaire (light fixture/light fitting with LED module/lamp)
The report provides the market data by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
The value is determined by multiplying the number of units by the average selling price (ASP). The ASPs are based on the price of the packaged LED at the initial factory level. The value is then based on the end-use application and the end-use region.
Microsoft Excel- Data Base Structure
At each database level, the estimates and forecast for packaged LEDs are built from the bottom up, segmented by color type, arranged in a hierarchy, of the end-user types (applications) that use devices that the LEDs are used in, and arranged in a hierarchy and summed upward. The estimates and forecasts for each LED color type in each region are in terms of quantity (unit/each), value (US$ Million), and average selling price.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector
1.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief
2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast
2.1 Overview
2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging
3. Market Research Methodology, including COVID-19 adjustment explanation
4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Tutorial
Addendum
- Excel Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data: ASP ($, each); Quantity (Million); Value ($, Million) for all Regions
- PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures
Select Companies Mentioned:
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
- AP Technologies Ltd
- aprotec GmbH
- Asahi Kasei Group (Crystal IS)
- Burton Medical LLC (Philips Burton)
- Carl Zeiss MicroImaging Inc
- CBRE Group Inc.
- CLARITY: Centre for Sensor Web Technologies
- Clemson University
- Cree, Incorporated
- CSIRO Materials Science and Engineering
- DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)
- Delos Living LLC
- Electronics Maker (Magazine)
- Excelitas Technologies Corporation
- Firefly Institute, Culture and Tourism Division (Korea)
- FISO Technologies Inc.
- GE Medical
- Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
- International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- LED News
- LEDtronics, Incorporated
- LG Innotek
- Lighting Research Center (LRC)
- Lighting Science (Rhode Island, USA)
- Luminus Devices, Incorporated
- LumiThera Inc.
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical Illumination International
- Medtronic
- MedX Health
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Murata
- Nagoya University (Japan)
- NASA - Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
- National Instruments Corporation
- Nichia Corporation
- Nikkiso Giken Co., Ltd.
- Nitride Semiconductors Company Limited
- Ocean Optics, Incorporated
- Optrand Incorporated
- OSRAM Innovation
- Osram Opto Semiconductors
- Philips
- Photomedex
- ProPhotonix
- Regiolux GmbH
- S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG
- Samsung / Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- SCHOTT AG Lighting and Imaging
- Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi)
- Shine Technologies Ltd - Shine
- STERIS plc.
- Striker
- Surgiris
- Tecco Group Ltd
- Vielight
