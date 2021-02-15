North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to rain as the night wears on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.