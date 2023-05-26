DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2023--
Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“LREO”) today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site instructions to access the 2023 Q1 investor conference call on June 1 st, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Investors who hold LREO’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029, prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts are invited to join the investor call.
For information on how to access the site, visit https://www.leewardenergy.com/request-access/ or contact Investor Relations at bond.holders@leewardenergy.com.
About Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC
LREO is wholly owned by Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 25 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,700 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction, spanning over 100 projects. LRE is committed to providing long-term, sustainable energy solutions across all its projects that benefit its community partners while protecting and enhancing the environment. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$124.2 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.
