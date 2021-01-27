Tilton - Joseph H. Perigny, 95, of Tilton, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the New Hampshire Veteran's Home in Tilton, New Hampshire. Known to all as Hank, he was born in Lowell, Mass., on October 27, 1925, to Alfred and Ellen (Gelineau) Perigny. He served in the U.S. Navy during …