LegalShield, the leading provider of membership-based legal services and identity theft protection plans, brings associates and employees from U.S. and Canada together in Phoenix for the 2021 Leadership Convention, October 1-3.
This year’s theme is “Our Time is Now,” featuring an exciting line-up of keynote speakers and providing personal development trainings, educational seminars, and engaging leadership opportunities. LegalShield will also recognize the achievement and success of associates who have elevated their business to new levels. The event will be broadcast live through an interactive experience to accommodate those unable to make it in person.
“We are excited to have our associates together again for three enriching and dynamic days in Arizona and virtually. Each year this conference ignites enthusiasm, and we learn, grow, and celebrate together,” said Don Thompson, president of the LegalShield network division. “Whether our associates have been with us for 20 years or 20 days, they leave with new knowledge and a greater confidence to live their best self.”
Notable sessions include:
- The event’s keynote speaker is Eric “ET” Thomas, Ph.D., a critically acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, educator, pastor, and Audible.com Audie Awards Finalist. Throughout his career, Thomas has captivated audiences with his creative, common-sense approach to living successful, satisfying professional and personal lives, and has consulted with Fortune 500 companies and major league sports franchises.
- “The Whole You,” is a four-part session featuring panels discussing the importance of being your best self in four main areas - physical, spiritual and emotional, relational, and financial and intellectual - and how to enhance these areas in life and business.
- “The Stone Cold Truth,” by Brian Carruthers, best-selling author and longtime LegalShield associate, will discuss why you may or may not be building your business correctly or effectively.
Additional keynote speakers and members of LegalShield’s executive team include Jeff Bell, CEO, Don Thompson, president of the LegalShield network division, Martine Girotto, president of LegalShield Canada, Keri Norris, chief legal officer, and Darnell Self, executive vice president of network and business development.
For more information, including a list of sessions and how to register and stream the event, visit 2021 Leadership Convention.
About LegalShield
A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield, and its privacy management company, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield products and services, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.
