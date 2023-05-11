SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced it will participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. Ying Huang, PhD, CEO of Legend Biotech, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogenic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.
