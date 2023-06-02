SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced it will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:
Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:30pm ET
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO
Event: Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: Dana Point, CA
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:00am PT
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogenic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.
Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
