Legible Announces Appointment of Wai-Ming Yu as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Legible Inc. is excited to welcome Wai-Ming Yu as Legible Inc.’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Yu will begin on January 4, 2022. An accomplished senior executive with over twenty-six years of global experience in profitably building, growing, and running multi-million-dollar businesses, Ms. Yu brings a strong track record of achieving profitable growth through business, digital, and technology transformations; product innovations that deliver delightful customer experiences; and high value sales, branding and marketing strategies.