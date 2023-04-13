LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 1.5% of the outstanding common shares of Primo Water Corporation (TSX/NYSE: PRMW) (“Primo” or the “Company”), today released a supplemental presentation detailing the Company’s smear tactics and attempts to divert attention from its poor performance. Despite Primo’s repeated assertion that its strategy is working, the reality is that it is not. The presentation highlights Primo’s long-term stock price and operating underperformance, close to zero customer growth, woefully low return on invested capital and its attempts to suppress shareowner rights. The supplemental presentation can be viewed at the following link: www.PurifyThePrimoBoard.com.
As a reminder, Legion Partners encourages shareowners to vote on the WHITEuniversal proxy card today for its director nominees, Timothy Hasara and Derek Lewis, not vote for four long-tenured incumbent directors, Jeremy Fowden, Billy Prim, Eric Rosenfeld and Greg Monahan, and against Proposal 5, which seeks to approve shareowner-unfriendly amendments to the Company’s advance notice bylaws. If Legion Partners’ legal action is effective, Legion Partners hopes to give shareowners the opportunity to also vote for its two other highly qualified director candidates, Henrik Jelert and Lori Tauber Marcus.
About Legion Partners
Legion Partners is an activist investment manager based in Los Angeles, CA, focused on U.S. small-cap companies. Legion Partners seeks to generate attractive long-term returns employing deep fundamental research, a concentrated portfolio and responsible, collaborative engagement as a catalyst for value creation. Founded in 2012, Legion Partners takes a value-driven approach to managing a high-conviction portfolio on behalf of sophisticated institutional and individual investors. Learn more at www.legionpartners.com.
