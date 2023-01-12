DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
The "Legionella Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global legionella testing market size is expected to reach USD 561.35 million by 2030
The U.S. government is raising public awareness about such disease through the environmental legionella isolation techniques assessment (ELITE) program, which could boost industry growth. Due to the growing use of expensive PCR tests, Europe held the second-largest share of the industry.
The demand is also likely to increase throughout the forecasted period as a result of the disease's rising incidence and prevalence, which will drive up demand for such kits. Demand for such efficient solutions will likely expand in the near future due to the increasing prevalence of such infections acquired in hospitals and the increased examination frequency in these facilities brought on by strict rules.
Pontiac fever, a less severe sickness that resembles the flu, can also be brought on by the legionella bacterium. Environments with freshwater naturally contain Legionella bacteria. But when the bacterium multiplies and spreads in artificial water systems, it can harm humans.
Large buildings' plumbing systems, such as those in hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, and cruise ships, are among them. The bacteria could contaminate water sources, including hot tubs, fountains, and air conditioners. These characteristics will fuel the expansion of the industry within the anticipated period.
Legionnaires' disease, commonly known as a flu-like illness, is a severe form of pneumonia brought on by the bacterium Legionella. Examination detects the presence of the bacteria to assist in diagnosing the cause of an individual's pneumonia. The procedure helps to see the bacteria and helps to research the most accurate diagnosis for the patient. This disease can cause pneumonia-like illnesses and mild flu-like illnesses, which can affect the respiratory system.
Legionella Testing Market Report Highlights
- Urine Antigen Testing segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, because it does not require respiratory fluid samples; sensitivity issues are also overcome.
- North America is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the projected period, since Legionellosis and other associated diseases are so publicly recognised.
- Diagnostic Labs segment accounted for a significant share. This is primarily due to faster lab results and it is highly preferred bacterial examination method
Legionella Testing Market Insights
Drivers and Opportunities
- Technological advancement in bacterial testing
- Stringent regulations for regular water testing
Restraints and Challenges
- Lack of reimbursement policies
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTEL Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- Pro-lab Diagnostics Inc.
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Alere Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Environmental Safety Technologies Inc.
- Phigenics
- Hydrosense
- Accepta Ltd.
- LuminUltra Technologies Ltd.
- Pro-Lab Diagnostics Inc.
- BioAlert Solutions
- Pacific Water Technology
- Aquacert Ltd.
- DTK Water
- Sens Solutions
- Genomadix Inc.
- Phigenics LLC.
Scope of the Report
Legionella Testing Market, Test Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Culture Media
- Urine Antigen
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Serology
- Direct Fluorescent Antibody
Legionella Testing Market, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Water Testing
- IVD
Legionella Testing Market, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Labs
- Water Treatment Industries
Legionella Testing Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
