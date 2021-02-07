North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.