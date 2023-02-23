BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2022 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend (+12%) and provided guidance.

Q4 2022 Financial Results

  • Sales $41.0mm, +4% (+8% organic) vs. Q4 2021
  • Op. income $7.0mm, -16%
  • Op. margin 17%
  • Net income $5.6mm, -9%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.25, -9%
  • Cash and investments +$3.0mm to $82.7mm

Bovine patches (+11%), carotid shunts (+24%) and bovine grafts (+11%) drove sales growth in Q4 2022. Organic sales increased 22% in APAC, 9% in EMEA and 6% in the Americas. APAC and EMEA each reported record sales.

The gross margin decreased to 63.6% in Q4 2022 (vs. 65.7% in Q4 2021), with the strong dollar accounting for 150 basis points of this decline. 219 direct labor employees were on staff at year-end, up 54%.

Operating income declined 16% to $7.0mm in Q4 2022. Operating expenses grew 8%, driven by a 27% increase in sales representatives to 131.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “In Q4 we grew sales 8% organically and our guidance for Q1 is 11% on a reported basis and 13% organically. Our two key 2022 initiatives - the Burlington factory expansion and the rep surge - should drive improved top- and bottom-line results in 2023.”

Business Outlook

 Q1 2023 Guidance2023 Full Year Guidance
Sales$42.6mm - $45.0mm
(Mid: $43.8mm, +11%, +13% Org.)		$174.3mm - $178.3mm
(Mid: $176.3mm, +9%, +9% Org.)
Gross Margin64.8%65.4%
Op. Income$6.0mm - $7.5mm
(Mid: $6.7mm, -15%)		$30.6mm - $33.3mm
(Mid: $31.9mm, +19%, +7% Ex. Special)
EPS$0.22 - $0.27
(Mid: $0.25, -10%)		$1.11 - $1.20
(Mid: $1.16, +24%, +8% Ex. Special)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit  http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, and have provided guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance for operating income and EPS excluding special charge provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability excluding the impact of the closure of the Company’s St. Etienne, France factory, a non-recurring event.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at  http://www.lemaitre.com  and on the SEC's website at  http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
(amounts in thousands)    
     
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)  
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $19,134  $13,855 
Short-term marketable securities  63,557   56,104 
Accounts receivable, net  22,040   19,631 
Inventory and other deferred costs  50,271   46,104 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,731   4,189 
Total current assets  161,733   139,883 
     
Property and equipment, net  17,901   17,059 
Right-of-use leased assets  15,634   15,071 
Goodwill  65,945   65,945 
Other intangibles, net  46,527   52,710 
Deferred tax assets  1,745   1,566 
Other assets  991   568 
     
Total assets $310,476  $292,802 
     
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $2,903  $2,340 
Accrued expenses  19,967   16,332 
Acquisition-related obligations  573   1,271 
Lease liabilities - short-term  1,886   1,870 
Total current liabilities  25,329   21,813 
     
Lease liabilities - long-term  14,710   14,067 
Deferred tax liabilities  69   70 
Other long-term liabilities  2,167   2,701 
Total liabilities  42,275   38,651 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock  237   235 
Additional paid-in capital  189,268   181,630 
Retained earnings  97,773   88,125 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,031)  (3,435)
Treasury stock  (13,046)  (12,404)
Total stockholders' equity  268,201   254,151 
     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $310,476  $292,802 
         
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS      
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
        
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
        
Net sales$40,954  $39,503  $161,651  $154,424 
Cost of sales 14,900   13,547   56,755   53,042 
        
Gross profit 26,054   25,956   104,896   101,382 
        
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing 8,600   7,445   32,921   27,655 
General and administrative 6,933   6,753   28,745   25,501 
Research and development 3,554   3,457   13,294   11,801 
Restructuring -   -   3,107   - 
Total operating expenses 19,087   17,655   78,067   64,957 
        
Income from operations 6,967   8,301   26,829   36,425 
        
Other income (expense), net       
Interest income 447   141   986   197 
Interest expense -   (526)  -   (2,219)
Other income (loss), net 384   (11)  (325)  (116)
        
Income before income taxes 7,798   7,905   27,490   34,287 
        
Provision for income taxes 2,171   1,730   6,854   7,380 
        
Net income$5,627  $6,175  $20,636  $26,907 
        
Earnings per share of common stock       
Basic$0.26  $0.28  $0.94  $1.27 
Diluted$0.25  $0.28  $0.93  $1.25 
        
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
Basic 22,023   21,860   21,975   21,157 
Diluted 22,238   22,138   22,171   21,475 
        
        
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.125  $0.110  $0.500  $0.440 
                
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION              
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
Americas$27,415   67% $25,948   65% $109,439   68% $102,265   66%
Europe, Middle East and Africa 10,689   26%  10,932   28%  41,854   26%  42,132   27%
Asia Pacific 2,850   7%  2,623   7%  10,358   6%  10,027   7%
Total Net Sales$40,954   100% $39,503   100% $161,651   100% $154,424   100%
                                
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)       
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES       
(amounts in thousands)       
(unaudited)       
        
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:       
For the three months ended December 31, 2022       
Net sales as reported $40,954     
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,737     
Adjusted net sales    $42,691   
        
For the three months ended December 31, 2021       
Net sales as reported $39,503     
Adjusted net sales    $39,503   
        
Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022   $3,188   8%
        
        
APAC sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:       
For the three months ended December 31, 2022       
Net sales as reported $2,850     
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  350     
APAC adjusted net sales    $3,200   
        
For the three months ended December 31, 2021       
Net sales as reported $2,623     
Adjusted net sales    $2,623   
        
APAC adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022  $577   22%
        
        
EMEA sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:       
For the three months ended December 31, 2022       
Net sales as reported $10,689     
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,215     
EMEA adjusted net sales    $11,904   
        
For the three months ended December 31, 2021       
Net sales as reported $10,932     
Adjusted net sales    $10,932   
        
EMEA adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022  $972   9%
        
        
Americas sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:       
For the three months ended December 31, 2022       
Net sales as reported $27,415     
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  172     
Americas adjusted net sales    $27,587   
        
For the three months ended December 31, 2021       
Net sales as reported $25,948     
Adjusted net sales    $25,948   
        
Americas adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022  $1,639   6%
        
        
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
For the three months ending March 31, 2023       
Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $43,849     
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,049     
Adjusted projected net sales    $44,898   
        
For the three months ended March 31, 2022       
Net sales as reported $39,561     
Adjusted net sales    $39,561   
        
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2023  $5,337   13%
        
        
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
For the year ending December 31, 2023       
Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $176,349     
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  320     
Adjusted projected net sales    $176,669   
        
For the year ended December 31, 2022       
Net sales as reported $161,651     
Adjusted net sales    $161,651   
        
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2023  $15,018   9%
        
        
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income       
For the year ending December 31, 2023       
Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $31,950     
Adjusted operating income    $31,950   
        
For the year ended December 31, 2022       
Operating income as reported $26,829     
Impact of special charge  3,107     
Adjusted operating income    $29,936   
        
Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2023  $2,014   7%
        
        
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS       
For the year ending December 31, 2023       
EPS per guidance (midpoint) $1.16     
Adjusted EPS    $1.16   
        
For the year ended December 31, 2022       
EPS as reported $0.93     
Impact of special charge  0.14     
Adjusted EPS    $1.07   
        
Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2023    $0.09   8%
            
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES        
(amounts in thousands)        
(unaudited)        
         
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA        
Net income as reported $5,627  $6,175  $20,636  $26,907 
Interest (income) expense, net  (447)  385   (986)  2,022 
Amortization and depreciation expense  2,288   2,359   9,433   9,475 
Provision for income taxes  2,171   1,730   6,854   7,380 
         
EBITDA $9,639  $10,649  $35,937  $45,784 
         
EBITDA percentage increase (decrease)    -9%    -22%
             

