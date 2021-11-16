ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021--
LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
- Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- BTIG Ophthalmology Day
Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 30 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The on-demand Piper Sandler presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com. The webcast will be available for one month after the presentation has been posted. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.
About LENSAR
LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.
