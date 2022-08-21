FILE - Actor Leon Vitali poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Shining' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2019. Vitali, the “Barry Lyndon” actor who became one of Stanley Kubrick’s closest associates, has died. He was 74. Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles, his family told The Associated Press Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.