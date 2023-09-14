HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Leonid Capital Partners (“LCP”), a Huntington Beach-based specialty credit fund, announced today that it has secured a $200 million credit facility from Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a global alternative investment firm specializing in private credit. The credit facility will be used to leverage LCP’s first institutional fund and finance a portfolio of loans to contractors serving the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”).
“Our mission is to support scientists, engineers, and innovators that require capital to perform critical research and develop impactful technologies to better serve the National Security mission,” said Chris Lay, Founding Partner of LCP. “Government contractors often cannot access loans from traditional capital sources, and with the help of VPC, we are proud to be able to support early-stage businesses whose work aids and empowers those who serve and protect our great nation.”
Founded in 2019, LCP is one of the only credit providers for small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) that contract with the DoD for highly technical engagements in fields such as software, biotech, and engineering. The majority of LCP’s loans support the Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) and Small Business Technology Transfer (“STTR”) programs, designed by the U.S. Federal Government to encourage early-stage SMBs to research solutions for critical areas of need.
“With experience in government contract procurement and execution, the financial services sector, and government-funded research, the LCP team is uniquely suited as a capital partner to government contractors pursuing innovative projects,” said Gordon Watson, Partner at VPC. “We believe strongly in LCP’s mission and are pleased to be partnering with them.”
LCP is powered by its purpose to support those who serve and protect, which includes donating 50% of its after-tax profits to organizations that support military families and veterans. “We believe it is important to remember that there are men and women who are currently downrange or are soon to be downrange,” said James Parker, Founding Partner of LCP. “These men and women, along with their families, are taking significant risks without which, our market and our business would not exist. We felt it was imperative to acknowledge them in the foundational principles of our organization.”
About Leonid Capital Partners
LEONID is the leading financial services platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID offers advance financing on all government contracts, including SBIR and STTRs, and can help companies improve their strategic and working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses. Learn more at leonidfinance.io.
About Victory Park Capital
Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered, established credit manager. The Firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London. VPC provides custom financing solutions across the private capital spectrum, focusing on companies with strong corporate governance and a compelling growth trajectory. VPC invests in emerging and established businesses across various industries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.
Leonid Capital Partners
