1st_$4,300, cl $2,000-$2,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Crafty Memory124Ninadavina124
Finders Keepers124Sweet Susan B124
Missluciejane124

2nd_$5,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 5½f.

Whodunit124Chargeafortune124
Moon Fever124Big Rocket Man124
Mohawk Leonard124Mis Ya Lots124
Nacho Money124

3rd_$4,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f.

Byre Decree124Go Witt Go124
Lil Miss Molly124Lady Bengel124
Sweaty Betty124Rox Star Red124

4th_$4,300, , 3YO up, 3f.

Teewisted124A Hot Italian124
Cherokees Return124Invisible Dreams124
Baevry124Just Louie124
Jessicas Baby124Llyra124

5th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Only One Kiss124Capalli124
Sixtyshadesofblues124Sterling Aly124
Ay Italian124

6th_$4,450, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Cimpl Man124Lookiecookie124
A. F. Indy124Visions of Joy124
Zar's Star124Commander McDivitt124
I'm Focused124D'urban Park124

7th_$4,350, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Witts Hurricane124Year of the Ma124
Herculean124Phantom Zip124
Doc Ross124Ocanera124
Last Bloom124Donna's Boy124

8th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up, 7f.

Hotnthirsty124Golden Bullet124
Gooch Express124Sir Brahms124
Causin Mischief124The Hybrid124
American League124

9th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up, 7f.

Lifesbeengoodsofar124Doubledeesonthetee124
Remarkable Vintage124Youngboy124
Anello124Back the Blue124
Bull Time124Blue Jeans N Beer124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

