1st_$4,300, cl $2,000-$2,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Crafty Memory
|124
|Ninadavina
|124
|Finders Keepers
|124
|Sweet Susan B
|124
|Missluciejane
|124
2nd_$5,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 5½f.
|Whodunit
|124
|Chargeafortune
|124
|Moon Fever
|124
|Big Rocket Man
|124
|Mohawk Leonard
|124
|Mis Ya Lots
|124
|Nacho Money
|124
3rd_$4,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f.
|Byre Decree
|124
|Go Witt Go
|124
|Lil Miss Molly
|124
|Lady Bengel
|124
|Sweaty Betty
|124
|Rox Star Red
|124
4th_$4,300, , 3YO up, 3f.
|Teewisted
|124
|A Hot Italian
|124
|Cherokees Return
|124
|Invisible Dreams
|124
|Baevry
|124
|Just Louie
|124
|Jessicas Baby
|124
|Llyra
|124
5th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Only One Kiss
|124
|Capalli
|124
|Sixtyshadesofblues
|124
|Sterling Aly
|124
|Ay Italian
|124
6th_$4,450, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Cimpl Man
|124
|Lookiecookie
|124
|A. F. Indy
|124
|Visions of Joy
|124
|Zar's Star
|124
|Commander McDivitt
|124
|I'm Focused
|124
|D'urban Park
|124
7th_$4,350, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Witts Hurricane
|124
|Year of the Ma
|124
|Herculean
|124
|Phantom Zip
|124
|Doc Ross
|124
|Ocanera
|124
|Last Bloom
|124
|Donna's Boy
|124
8th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up, 7f.
|Hotnthirsty
|124
|Golden Bullet
|124
|Gooch Express
|124
|Sir Brahms
|124
|Causin Mischief
|124
|The Hybrid
|124
|American League
|124
9th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up, 7f.
|Lifesbeengoodsofar
|124
|Doubledeesonthetee
|124
|Remarkable Vintage
|124
|Youngboy
|124
|Anello
|124
|Back the Blue
|124
|Bull Time
|124
|Blue Jeans N Beer
|124
