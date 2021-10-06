1st-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Witt's Girl , 124
|A. Rizo
|4-7-6
|Shawn Calfrobe
|3/1
|2
|Absolute Recall , 124
|F. Fuentes
|3-3-3
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|7/5
|3
|Bailey On Ice , 124
|J. Rocha
|4-7-6
|Nolan Little Bear
|6/1
|4
|Faded Rose , 124
|R. Nelson
|3-8-4
|Wade Eno
|6/5
|5
|Cmon Sharon , 124
|B. Stewart
|1-4-2
|Nellie Pigeau
|5/1
|6
|Big and Flashy , 124
|J. Apango
|3-2-2
|Elige Bourne
|2/1
2nd-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Good Morning Annie , 124
|A. Rizo
|1-x-x
|Travis Robson
|6/5
|2
|Wilko's Luck , 124
|O. Foster
|2-6-5
|Wade Eno
|6/1
|3
|Just for Charlotte , 124
|B. Stewart
|5-3-7
|Allan Brown
|6/1
|4
|Wendy Schramsberg , 124
|A. Wright
|1-8-2
|Jim Depew
|4/5
|5
|Humorless , 124
|S. Chickeness
|2-5-1
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|3/1
|6
|Gabby , 124
|J. Rocha
|2-4-4
|Clinton Rycroft
|5/2
3rd-$4,350, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Trust Ella , 124
|O. Foster
|3-1-4
|Nellie Pigeau
|12/1
|2
|Tiz Funny , 124
|A. Rizo
|2-1-7
|Jim Depew
|1/2
|3
|Kellys Appeal , 124
|A. Wright
|5-6-1
|Colten Mead
|10/1
|4
|Pop's Little Girl , 124
|J. Rocha
|2-3-2
|Len Hambly
|3/2
|5
|Empirical Data , 124
|D. Badaloo
|5-5-5
|Ray Gardipy
|5/1
|6
|Storm in Paris , 124
|B. Stewart
|4-2-1
|Nellie Pigeau
|6/1
|7
|Grayross Gracie , 124
|L. Allen
|5-3-4
|Colten Mead
|2/1
|8
|Yamano Maker , 124
|S. Chickeness
|6-6-8
|Noran Calfrobe
|8/1
4th-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dr a to D , 124
|A. Rizo
|3-2-4
|Lyle Magnuson
|2/1
|2
|Bob Again , 124
|L. Allen
|2-3-2
|Lyle Magnuson
|3/1
|3
|Nipawin , 124
|T. Simpson
|6-1-5
|Bill Schmitt
|5/2
|4
|Kaluga Bob , 124
|B. Stewart
|7-1-7
|Kurt Bensmiller
|5/1
|5
|Allow Me , 124
|J. Rocha
|1-1-3
|Clinton Rycroft
|7/5
|6
|Big Buffy , 124
|A. Wright
|3-6-3
|Memory McCracken
|7/2
|7
|Crown Ruler , 124
|O. Foster
|1-6-4
|Garry Marks
|5/1
5th-$4,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Serappy G , 124
|J. Rocha
|6-1-1
|Jim Depew
|7/5
|2
|Carlot Cowboy , 124
|A. Rizo
|1-1-3
|Mankumar Mohindee
|8/5
|3
|Gio Nasty One , 124
|B. Stewart
|5-1-3
|Ron David
|5/1
|4
|Witts Lucky Shoes , 124
|S. Chickeness
|1-6-5
|Noran Calfrobe
|2/1
|5
|Northern Sky , 124
|A. Wright
|5-5-8
|Shawn Calfrobe
|6/1
6th-$4,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Meet At Jakes , 124
|A. Rizo
|5-5-2
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|6/1
|2
|Poker Table , 124
|T. Simpson
|5-1-4
|Jim Depew
|4/5
|3
|Carson's Fireball , 124
|O. Foster
|4-1-2
|Shawn Bird Rattler
|4/1
|4
|Blacktop Legend , 124
|S. Chickeness
|4-7-1
|Ron David
|5/2
|5
|Let the Boy Sing , 124
|L. Allen
|2-2-2
|Caitlin Fantin
|6/5
7th-$7,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
Bullys Futurity
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Shout , 124
|J. Rocha
|2-5-x
|Lyle Magnuson
|2/1
|2
|Gracelund Gray , 124
|L. Allen
|1-x-x
|Lyle Magnuson
|1/5
|3
|Imperial Go Boy , 124
|F. Fuentes
|x-x-x
|Gail McConaghie
|12/1
|4
|Freuds Vision , 124
|A. Rizo
|5-x-x
|Bill Kinch
|5/2
|5
|Fran From Peru , 124
|R. Nelson
|4-3-4
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|10/1
|6
|Imperial Dash , 124
|T. Simpson
|3-x-x
|Gail McConaghie
|7/1
|7
|Ain't No Sissy , 124
|O. Foster
|x-x-x
|Lyle Magnuson
|5/1
8th-$4,300, Claiming $2,000-$2,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Royal Treasure , 124
|L. Bugeaud
|3-2-3
|Leanna Miyashiro
|2/1
|2
|Witt Stamp , 124
|T. Simpson
|3-4-4
|Jordie Fike
|9/5
|3
|Wirebound , 124
|R. Nelson
|3-5-2
|Rusty Smith
|6/1
|4
|Skimmer Jim , 124
|J. Rocha
|6-7-2
|Clinton Rycroft
|8/1
|5
|Ihearditallbefore , 124
|A. Rizo
|4-6-3
|Ray Gardipy
|5/2
|6
|Tribal Zen , 124
|S. Chickeness
|4-9-3
|Ray Gardipy
|5/1
9th-$4,400, Claiming $2,000-$2,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Amazing Donald , 124
|B. Stewart
|4-5-7
|John Brown
|10/1
|2
|Mr. Witt , 124
|S. Chickeness
|4-5-1
|Noran Calfrobe
|10/1
|3
|He's Italian , 124
|O. Foster
|4-2-6
|Elly Rutherford
|8/5
|4
|Blazing Temper , 124
|L. Allen
|4-5-2
|Lyle Magnuson
|5/2
|5
|Kvothe , 124
|F. Fuentes
|3-3-7
|Alison Clapton
|2/1
|6
|Candy Red , 124
|T. Simpson
|2-6-1
|Garry Marks
|3/1
|7
|Wannago , 124
|A. Rizo
|1-8-2
|Bill Kinch
|5/1
|8
|Wild Card Playoff , 124
|R. Nelson
|1-7-6
|Rusty Smith
|7/1
