1st-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Witt's Girl , 124A. Rizo4-7-6Shawn Calfrobe3/1
2Absolute Recall , 124F. Fuentes3-3-3Godfrey Weaselhead7/5
3Bailey On Ice , 124J. Rocha4-7-6Nolan Little Bear6/1
4Faded Rose , 124R. Nelson3-8-4Wade Eno6/5
5Cmon Sharon , 124B. Stewart1-4-2Nellie Pigeau5/1
6Big and Flashy , 124J. Apango3-2-2Elige Bourne2/1

2nd-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Good Morning Annie , 124A. Rizo1-x-xTravis Robson6/5
2Wilko's Luck , 124O. Foster2-6-5Wade Eno6/1
3Just for Charlotte , 124B. Stewart5-3-7Allan Brown6/1
4Wendy Schramsberg , 124A. Wright1-8-2Jim Depew4/5
5Humorless , 124S. Chickeness2-5-1Godfrey Weaselhead3/1
6Gabby , 124J. Rocha2-4-4Clinton Rycroft5/2

3rd-$4,350, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Trust Ella , 124O. Foster3-1-4Nellie Pigeau12/1
2Tiz Funny , 124A. Rizo2-1-7Jim Depew1/2
3Kellys Appeal , 124A. Wright5-6-1Colten Mead10/1
4Pop's Little Girl , 124J. Rocha2-3-2Len Hambly3/2
5Empirical Data , 124D. Badaloo5-5-5Ray Gardipy5/1
6Storm in Paris , 124B. Stewart4-2-1Nellie Pigeau6/1
7Grayross Gracie , 124L. Allen5-3-4Colten Mead2/1
8Yamano Maker , 124S. Chickeness6-6-8Noran Calfrobe8/1

4th-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dr a to D , 124A. Rizo3-2-4Lyle Magnuson2/1
2Bob Again , 124L. Allen2-3-2Lyle Magnuson3/1
3Nipawin , 124T. Simpson6-1-5Bill Schmitt5/2
4Kaluga Bob , 124B. Stewart7-1-7Kurt Bensmiller5/1
5Allow Me , 124J. Rocha1-1-3Clinton Rycroft7/5
6Big Buffy , 124A. Wright3-6-3Memory McCracken7/2
7Crown Ruler , 124O. Foster1-6-4Garry Marks5/1

5th-$4,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Serappy G , 124J. Rocha6-1-1Jim Depew7/5
2Carlot Cowboy , 124A. Rizo1-1-3Mankumar Mohindee8/5
3Gio Nasty One , 124B. Stewart5-1-3Ron David5/1
4Witts Lucky Shoes , 124S. Chickeness1-6-5Noran Calfrobe2/1
5Northern Sky , 124A. Wright5-5-8Shawn Calfrobe6/1

6th-$4,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Meet At Jakes , 124A. Rizo5-5-2Godfrey Weaselhead6/1
2Poker Table , 124T. Simpson5-1-4Jim Depew4/5
3Carson's Fireball , 124O. Foster4-1-2Shawn Bird Rattler4/1
4Blacktop Legend , 124S. Chickeness4-7-1Ron David5/2
5Let the Boy Sing , 124L. Allen2-2-2Caitlin Fantin6/5

7th-$7,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

Bullys Futurity

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Shout , 124J. Rocha2-5-xLyle Magnuson2/1
2Gracelund Gray , 124L. Allen1-x-xLyle Magnuson1/5
3Imperial Go Boy , 124F. Fuentesx-x-xGail McConaghie12/1
4Freuds Vision , 124A. Rizo5-x-xBill Kinch5/2
5Fran From Peru , 124R. Nelson4-3-4Godfrey Weaselhead10/1
6Imperial Dash , 124T. Simpson3-x-xGail McConaghie7/1
7Ain't No Sissy , 124O. Fosterx-x-xLyle Magnuson5/1

8th-$4,300, Claiming $2,000-$2,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Royal Treasure , 124L. Bugeaud3-2-3Leanna Miyashiro2/1
2Witt Stamp , 124T. Simpson3-4-4Jordie Fike9/5
3Wirebound , 124R. Nelson3-5-2Rusty Smith6/1
4Skimmer Jim , 124J. Rocha6-7-2Clinton Rycroft8/1
5Ihearditallbefore , 124A. Rizo4-6-3Ray Gardipy5/2
6Tribal Zen , 124S. Chickeness4-9-3Ray Gardipy5/1

9th-$4,400, Claiming $2,000-$2,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Amazing Donald , 124B. Stewart4-5-7John Brown10/1
2Mr. Witt , 124S. Chickeness4-5-1Noran Calfrobe10/1
3He's Italian , 124O. Foster4-2-6Elly Rutherford8/5
4Blazing Temper , 124L. Allen4-5-2Lyle Magnuson5/2
5Kvothe , 124F. Fuentes3-3-7Alison Clapton2/1
6Candy Red , 124T. Simpson2-6-1Garry Marks3/1
7Wannago , 124A. Rizo1-8-2Bill Kinch5/1
8Wild Card Playoff , 124R. Nelson1-7-6Rusty Smith7/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you