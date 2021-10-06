1st-$4,300, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Repoed , 124L. Allen2-3-4Lyle Magnuson5/2
2Forever Special , 124J. Apango2-3-2Doug Ladouceur, Jr.8/5
3Litle Bertha's Boy , 124R. Nelson5-7-xGodfrey Weaselhead12/1
4Secret Agent Gal , 124A. Wright3-2-4Memory McCracken2/1
5Bob Is My Ride , 124O. Foster3-4-2Lyle Magnuson7/2
6Ez Pc Dreamer , 124J. Rocha5-4-10Memory McCracken5/1
7Stronger for Wyat , 124B. Stewart5-4-3Godfrey Weaselhead8/1

2nd-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Galaxy Invasion , 124A. Rizo3-2-3Nolan Little Bear5/2
2Witts Short Stop , 124S. Chickeness1-2-6Noran Calfrobe4/5
3Formal Tux , 124B. Stewart4-5-3Nellie Pigeau5/1
4Punky Monkey , 124L. Allen5-7-1Calvin Strandquist7/1
5Bevolution , 124A. Wright2-5-3Memory McCracken2/1

3rd-$4,400, Claiming $3,200-$3,200, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1I'm Outta Here , 124B. Stewart3-2-3Nellie Pigeau8/5
2Puddles , 124L. Allen3-7-6Clinton Rycroft2/1
3Bluebellejam , 124J. Rocha5-2-1Travis Robson9/5
4Businessindubai , 124O. Foster5-1-3Wade Eno8/1
5Tegan'sbestwilko , 124T. Simpson1-1-2Garry Marks7/2
6She'sgotthebeat , 124A. Wright5-3-5Larry Snider7/1
7Benny's Girlfriend , 124R. Nelson4-1-1Wade Eno5/1
8Gayshan , 124A. Rizo6-5-6Godfrey Weaselhead10/1

4th-$4,350, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Linda Hunny , 124O. Foster2-3-1Colten Mead8/5
2Ghost Fire , 124L. Allen1-1-2Clinton Rycroft9/5
3Lady Amelia , 124T. Simpson1-1-4Garry Marks4/5
4Wat Du U Want , 124F. Fuentes4-1-3Len Hambly7/2
5Home Early Shirley , 124S. Chickeness1-5-3Russell Tourangeau7/1
6Angel's Run , 124R. Nelson3-2-5Wade Eno8/1

5th-$4,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bullet Express , 124L. Allen4-2-5Lyle Magnuson7/1
2Metro Dreamer , 124J. Rocha2-4-6Jim Depew9/5
3Wild Drive , 124B. Stewart7-3-5Shawn Calfrobe6/1
4Boeser , 124T. Simpson1-1-2Elly Rutherford7/5
5Thisismystory , 124A. Wright4-1-6Cindy Cummins5/1
6Burnin' Pockets , 124S. Chickeness1-5-7Nellie Pigeau2/1

6th-$7,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

Fillies Oaks

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Fire On Command , 124S. Chickeness1-1-8Marvin Buffalo1/1
2Imperial Flavor , 124A. Rizo1-1-1Travis Robson2/5
3Justice Was Served , 124O. Foster5-4-1Colten Mead3/1
4The Bully , 124B. Stewart5-x-xColten Mead10/1
5Jamaican Me Mad , 124L. Allen6-4-xColten Mead8/1

7th-$4,350, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Forest Song , 124B. Stewart2-4-6Bill Schmitt8/1
2Awesomeagainnagain , 124O. Foster1-3-3Nellie Pigeau3/2
3Bella Noche , 124L. Allen2-1-1Lyle Magnuson6/5
4Jazzed , 124J. Apango1-4-2Robert Gwilliam8/1
5Catwalk Queen , 124L. Bugeaud3-7-4Daniel Oberholtzer5/2
6Lady Got Away , 124T. Simpson1-3-2Wade Eno7/2

8th-$8,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth

Amtote Open Derby

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Papichulo , 124B. Stewart9-1-9Rusty Smith1/9
2Freezing Jimmy , 124S. Chickeness3-1-1Marvin Buffalo6/1
3Two Terms , 124L. Allen2-2-2Noran Calfrobe6/1
4Starwalker , 124T. Simpson2-5-3Elly Rutherford10/1
5Bourbon Bandit , 124A. Rizo3-1-2Travis Robson3/1
6Valued , 124D. Badaloo6-1-1Ray Gardipy8/1
7Bb Cant Touch This , 124O. Foster2-1-2Nellie Pigeau2/1

9th-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Hill Top Wonder , 124A. Rizo4-5-5Daniel Oberholtzer10/1
2Magic Bro , 124A. Wright4-4-3Memory McCracken5/2
3Flea Flicker , 124O. Foster3-4-4Nellie Pigeau6/1
4Regal Rascal , 124R. Nelson2-2-6Wade Eno8/1
5Circuit Rider , 124B. Stewart7-7-4Ron David7/2
6Proud Warrior , 124T. Simpson5-1-2Elly Rutherford3/1
7Tee Class , 124S. Chickeness3-4-4Allan Brown2/1

10th-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1I'm All In , 124A. Wright2-3-4Memory McCracken8/1
2Beautiful Babe , 124A. Rizo1-6-4Jim Depew3/5
3Chicle Sparks , 124T. Simpson3-4-3Ray Gardipy5/2
4Wavesintheocean , 124J. Rocha4-2-3Roger Lopez10/1
5One Shot to Win , 124L. Allen5-4-5Bill Schmitt7/2
6Slew City , 124B. Stewart5-1-4Wade Eno6/1
7Red Sparrow , 124J. Apango2-1-1Nolan Little Bear7/5
8Tenth Tiger , 124O. Foster3-3-2Memory McCracken9/5

