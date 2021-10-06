1st-$4,300, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Repoed , 124
|L. Allen
|2-3-4
|Lyle Magnuson
|5/2
|2
|Forever Special , 124
|J. Apango
|2-3-2
|Doug Ladouceur, Jr.
|8/5
|3
|Litle Bertha's Boy , 124
|R. Nelson
|5-7-x
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|12/1
|4
|Secret Agent Gal , 124
|A. Wright
|3-2-4
|Memory McCracken
|2/1
|5
|Bob Is My Ride , 124
|O. Foster
|3-4-2
|Lyle Magnuson
|7/2
|6
|Ez Pc Dreamer , 124
|J. Rocha
|5-4-10
|Memory McCracken
|5/1
|7
|Stronger for Wyat , 124
|B. Stewart
|5-4-3
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|8/1
2nd-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Galaxy Invasion , 124
|A. Rizo
|3-2-3
|Nolan Little Bear
|5/2
|2
|Witts Short Stop , 124
|S. Chickeness
|1-2-6
|Noran Calfrobe
|4/5
|3
|Formal Tux , 124
|B. Stewart
|4-5-3
|Nellie Pigeau
|5/1
|4
|Punky Monkey , 124
|L. Allen
|5-7-1
|Calvin Strandquist
|7/1
|5
|Bevolution , 124
|A. Wright
|2-5-3
|Memory McCracken
|2/1
3rd-$4,400, Claiming $3,200-$3,200, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|I'm Outta Here , 124
|B. Stewart
|3-2-3
|Nellie Pigeau
|8/5
|2
|Puddles , 124
|L. Allen
|3-7-6
|Clinton Rycroft
|2/1
|3
|Bluebellejam , 124
|J. Rocha
|5-2-1
|Travis Robson
|9/5
|4
|Businessindubai , 124
|O. Foster
|5-1-3
|Wade Eno
|8/1
|5
|Tegan'sbestwilko , 124
|T. Simpson
|1-1-2
|Garry Marks
|7/2
|6
|She'sgotthebeat , 124
|A. Wright
|5-3-5
|Larry Snider
|7/1
|7
|Benny's Girlfriend , 124
|R. Nelson
|4-1-1
|Wade Eno
|5/1
|8
|Gayshan , 124
|A. Rizo
|6-5-6
|Godfrey Weaselhead
|10/1
4th-$4,350, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Linda Hunny , 124
|O. Foster
|2-3-1
|Colten Mead
|8/5
|2
|Ghost Fire , 124
|L. Allen
|1-1-2
|Clinton Rycroft
|9/5
|3
|Lady Amelia , 124
|T. Simpson
|1-1-4
|Garry Marks
|4/5
|4
|Wat Du U Want , 124
|F. Fuentes
|4-1-3
|Len Hambly
|7/2
|5
|Home Early Shirley , 124
|S. Chickeness
|1-5-3
|Russell Tourangeau
|7/1
|6
|Angel's Run , 124
|R. Nelson
|3-2-5
|Wade Eno
|8/1
5th-$4,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bullet Express , 124
|L. Allen
|4-2-5
|Lyle Magnuson
|7/1
|2
|Metro Dreamer , 124
|J. Rocha
|2-4-6
|Jim Depew
|9/5
|3
|Wild Drive , 124
|B. Stewart
|7-3-5
|Shawn Calfrobe
|6/1
|4
|Boeser , 124
|T. Simpson
|1-1-2
|Elly Rutherford
|7/5
|5
|Thisismystory , 124
|A. Wright
|4-1-6
|Cindy Cummins
|5/1
|6
|Burnin' Pockets , 124
|S. Chickeness
|1-5-7
|Nellie Pigeau
|2/1
6th-$7,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
Fillies Oaks
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Fire On Command , 124
|S. Chickeness
|1-1-8
|Marvin Buffalo
|1/1
|2
|Imperial Flavor , 124
|A. Rizo
|1-1-1
|Travis Robson
|2/5
|3
|Justice Was Served , 124
|O. Foster
|5-4-1
|Colten Mead
|3/1
|4
|The Bully , 124
|B. Stewart
|5-x-x
|Colten Mead
|10/1
|5
|Jamaican Me Mad , 124
|L. Allen
|6-4-x
|Colten Mead
|8/1
7th-$4,350, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Forest Song , 124
|B. Stewart
|2-4-6
|Bill Schmitt
|8/1
|2
|Awesomeagainnagain , 124
|O. Foster
|1-3-3
|Nellie Pigeau
|3/2
|3
|Bella Noche , 124
|L. Allen
|2-1-1
|Lyle Magnuson
|6/5
|4
|Jazzed , 124
|J. Apango
|1-4-2
|Robert Gwilliam
|8/1
|5
|Catwalk Queen , 124
|L. Bugeaud
|3-7-4
|Daniel Oberholtzer
|5/2
|6
|Lady Got Away , 124
|T. Simpson
|1-3-2
|Wade Eno
|7/2
8th-$8,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth
Amtote Open Derby
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Papichulo , 124
|B. Stewart
|9-1-9
|Rusty Smith
|1/9
|2
|Freezing Jimmy , 124
|S. Chickeness
|3-1-1
|Marvin Buffalo
|6/1
|3
|Two Terms , 124
|L. Allen
|2-2-2
|Noran Calfrobe
|6/1
|4
|Starwalker , 124
|T. Simpson
|2-5-3
|Elly Rutherford
|10/1
|5
|Bourbon Bandit , 124
|A. Rizo
|3-1-2
|Travis Robson
|3/1
|6
|Valued , 124
|D. Badaloo
|6-1-1
|Ray Gardipy
|8/1
|7
|Bb Cant Touch This , 124
|O. Foster
|2-1-2
|Nellie Pigeau
|2/1
9th-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Hill Top Wonder , 124
|A. Rizo
|4-5-5
|Daniel Oberholtzer
|10/1
|2
|Magic Bro , 124
|A. Wright
|4-4-3
|Memory McCracken
|5/2
|3
|Flea Flicker , 124
|O. Foster
|3-4-4
|Nellie Pigeau
|6/1
|4
|Regal Rascal , 124
|R. Nelson
|2-2-6
|Wade Eno
|8/1
|5
|Circuit Rider , 124
|B. Stewart
|7-7-4
|Ron David
|7/2
|6
|Proud Warrior , 124
|T. Simpson
|5-1-2
|Elly Rutherford
|3/1
|7
|Tee Class , 124
|S. Chickeness
|3-4-4
|Allan Brown
|2/1
10th-$4,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|I'm All In , 124
|A. Wright
|2-3-4
|Memory McCracken
|8/1
|2
|Beautiful Babe , 124
|A. Rizo
|1-6-4
|Jim Depew
|3/5
|3
|Chicle Sparks , 124
|T. Simpson
|3-4-3
|Ray Gardipy
|5/2
|4
|Wavesintheocean , 124
|J. Rocha
|4-2-3
|Roger Lopez
|10/1
|5
|One Shot to Win , 124
|L. Allen
|5-4-5
|Bill Schmitt
|7/2
|6
|Slew City , 124
|B. Stewart
|5-1-4
|Wade Eno
|6/1
|7
|Red Sparrow , 124
|J. Apango
|2-1-1
|Nolan Little Bear
|7/5
|8
|Tenth Tiger , 124
|O. Foster
|3-3-2
|Memory McCracken
|9/5
