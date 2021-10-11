1st_$3,446, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|2 (2) Finders Keepers (A.Rizo)
|2.80
|2.50
|2.10
|4 (4) Ninadavina (O.Foster)
|13.40
|4.30
|1 (1) Crafty Memory (S.Chickeness)
|3.70
Off 1:00. Time 11:00.70. Fast. Also Ran_Missluciejane, Sweet Susan B. Exacta (2-4) paid $17.50. Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $57.60.
2nd_$4,247, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|1 (1) Whodunit (O.Foster)
|4.50
|3.20
|3.10
|4 (3) Nacho Money (L.Allen)
|10.50
|4.70
|5 (4) Chargeafortune (A.Wright)
|5.00
Off 1:26. Time 10:84.30. Fast. Scratched_Moon Fever. Also Ran_Big Rocket Man, Mis Ya Lots, Mohawk Leonard. dq_Mohawk Leonard (3-6). Exacta (1-4) paid $38.30. $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $400.65. Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $328.70.
3rd_$3,446, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|5 (5) Lady Bengel (B.Stewart)
|2.70
|2.30
|2.10
|6 (6) Rox Star Red (L.Allen)
|3.90
|4.80
|1 (1) Byre Decree (A.Rizo)
|9.00
Off 1:50. Time 10:82.70. Fast. Also Ran_Go Witt Go, Lil Miss Molly, Sweaty Betty. Daily Double (1-5) paid $29.20. Exacta (5-6) paid $5.80. $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-4) paid $106.65. Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $22.90.
4th_$3,446, , 3YO up, 3f, clear.
|1 (1) Teewisted (R.Nelson)
|3.30
|2.80
|2.40
|2 (2) Cherokees Return (T.Simpson)
|4.10
|3.30
|8 (8) Llyra (O.Foster)
|3.50
Off 2:16. Time 3:49.60. Fast. Also Ran_Just Louie, Invisible Dreams, A Hot Italian, Baevry, Jessicas Baby. Exacta (1-2) paid $9.50. $1 Superfecta (1-2-8-7) paid $68.10. Trifecta (1-2-8) paid $75.00.
5th_$3,686, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|5 (5) Sterling Aly (L.Allen)
|2.90
|4.00
|2.50
|4 (4) Capalli (T.Simpson)
|4.70
|2.20
|3 (3) Ay Italian (J.Apango)
|2.90
Off 2:40. Time 10:06.00. Fast. Also Ran_Only One Kiss, Sixtyshadesofblues. Exacta (5-4) paid $15.00. Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $86.50.
6th_$3,566, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|4 (3) I'm Focused (A.Wright)
|13.20
|5.60
|2.30
|8 (7) D'urban Park (T.Simpson)
|3.40
|2.30
|6 (5) Visions of Joy (A.Rizo)
|5.20
Off 3:06. Time 1:10.41. Fast. Scratched_Zar's Star. Also Ran_Cimpl Man, Commander McDivitt, A. F. Indy, Lookiecookie. $1 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.50. Exacta (4-8) paid $31.10. $1 Superfecta (4-8-6-1) paid $788.75. Trifecta (4-8-6) paid $339.40.
7th_$3,486, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|6 (6) Phantom Zip (B.Stewart)
|16.50
|8.20
|4.50
|2 (2) Herculean (T.Simpson)
|3.00
|2.60
|3 (3) Doc Ross (O.Foster)
|3.20
Off 3:30. Time 1:28.12. Fast. Also Ran_Witts Hurricane, Donna's Boy, Ocanera, Year of the Ma, Last Bloom. Exacta (6-2) paid $41.80. $1 Superfecta (6-2-3-1) paid $761.35. Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $226.00.
8th_$3,686, alc, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|3 (3) Causin Mischief (T.Simpson)
|6.00
|3.50
|3.70
|2 (2) Gooch Express (A.Rizo)
|2.60
|2.30
|4 (4) American League (B.Stewart)
|4.20
Off 3:55. Time 1:26.94. Fast. Also Ran_Sir Brahms, Hotnthirsty, Golden Bullet, The Hybrid. Exacta (3-2) paid $12.10. $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $70.00. Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $50.70. TOT $46,129.48.
9th_$3,686, alc, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|8 (8) Blue Jeans N Beer (T.Simpson)
|9.90
|5.30
|3.10
|7 (7) Back the Blue (J.Rocha)
|5.60
|2.40
|1 (1) Lifesbeengoodsofar (S.Chickeness)
|2.10
Off 4:21. Time 1:26.10. Fast. Also Ran_Anello, Remarkable Vintage, Youngboy, Doubledeesonthetee, Bull Time. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $176.65. Exacta (8-7) paid $24.10. $1 Superfecta (8-7-1-3) paid $382.80. Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $90.70. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $46,129.48.
