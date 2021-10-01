3rd-$3,429, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:51. Good. late rally
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 3:42.200.
Trainer: Kimberly Judd
Winner: CH M, 7, by Margie's Wildcat-Swiss Queen
Scratched: Glittering Blue.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Little Bitty Cher
|125
|2
|3
|2-½
|1-nk
|J. Rocha
|31.50
|Pop's Little Girl
|128
|5
|1
|1-1
|2-3
|A. Rizo
|2.30
|Wirebound
|127
|4
|2
|3-2
|3-2½
|R. Nelson
|7.10
|Storm in Paris
|124
|1
|5
|4-2
|4-5½
|B. Stewart
|0.55
|Grayross Gracie
|124
|3
|4
|5
|5
|T. Simpson
|9.95
|3 (2)
|Little Bitty Cher
|65.00
|10.10
|3.00
|6 (5)
|Pop's Little Girl
|3.90
|2.60
|5 (4)
|Wirebound
|3.70
Daily Double (6-3) paid $168.70; Exacta (3-6) paid $143.40; Trifecta (3-6-5) paid $1,059.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.