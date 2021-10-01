3rd-$3,429, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:51. Good. late rally

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 3:42.200.

Trainer: Kimberly Judd

Winner: CH M, 7, by Margie's Wildcat-Swiss Queen

Scratched: Glittering Blue.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Little Bitty Cher125232-½1-nkJ. Rocha31.50
Pop's Little Girl128511-12-3A. Rizo2.30
Wirebound127423-23-2½R. Nelson7.10
Storm in Paris124154-24-5½B. Stewart0.55
Grayross Gracie1243455T. Simpson9.95
3 (2)Little Bitty Cher65.0010.103.00
6 (5)Pop's Little Girl3.902.60
5 (4)Wirebound3.70

Daily Double (6-3) paid $168.70; Exacta (3-6) paid $143.40; Trifecta (3-6-5) paid $1,059.20;

