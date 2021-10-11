1st-$3,446, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:00. Good. driving

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 11:00.700.

Trainer: Travis Robson

Winner: CH F, 3, by Finality-Classadala

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Finders Keepers125222-11-1½1-1¾A. Rizo0.40
Ninadavina124453-23-22-5¼O. Foster18.60
Crafty Memory128114-1½4-hd3-hdS. Chickeness9.60
Missluciejane12734554-3A. Wright4.45
Sweet Susan B124531-12-25B. Stewart5.55
2 (2)Finders Keepers2.802.502.10
4 (4)Ninadavina13.404.30
1 (1)Crafty Memory3.70

Exacta (2-4) paid $17.50; Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $57.60;

2nd-$4,247, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:26. Good. stalked pace

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:84.300.

Trainer: Lyle Magnuson

Winner: CH G, 4, by New Year's Day-Movie Mystery

Scratched: Moon Fever.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Whodunit124123-11-11-3O. Foster1.25
Nacho Money124344-12-12-3½L. Allen8.50
Chargeafortune1274565-14-3¼A. Wright16.15
Big Rocket Man128565-465-1S. Chickeness7.60
Mis Ya Lots124632-14-26T. Simpson2.65
Mohawk Leonard124211-13-13-1¼B. Stewart4.00
1 (1)Whodunit4.503.203.10
4 (3)Nacho Money10.504.70
5 (4)Chargeafortune5.00

Exacta (1-4) paid $38.30; $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $400.65; Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $328.70;

3rd-$3,446, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:50. Good. driving

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:82.700.

Trainer: Clinton Rycroft

Winner: CH F, 3, by Heavenly Chorus-Spotted Silver

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lady Bengel124511-11-41-4¼B. Stewart0.35
Rox Star Red124664-hd2-12-4¾L. Allen7.60
Byre Decree1251465-hd3-noA. Rizo41.65
Go Witt Go128455-1½64-1S. Chickeness12.45
Lil Miss Molly127232-1½3-15-½A. Wright4.95
Sweaty Betty124323-34-36R. Nelson12.50
5 (5)Lady Bengel2.702.302.10
6 (6)Rox Star Red3.904.80
1 (1)Byre Decree9.00

Daily Double (1-5) paid $29.20; Exacta (5-6) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-4) paid $106.65; Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $22.90;

4th-$3,446, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:16. Good. driving

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 3:49.600.

Trainer: Godfrey Weaselhead

Winner: B G, 4, by Teeman-Privilege

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Teewisted124111-51-5½R. Nelson0.65
Cherokees Return124232-1½2-nkT. Simpson4.10
Llyra124853-23-3O. Foster16.05
Just Louie124764-44-2¾J. Apango16.95
Invisible Dreams128675-45-1¾S. Chickeness6.55
A Hot Italian124546-1½6-1¼L. Allen14.90
Baevry124327-17-4¾D. Badaloo30.50
Jessicas Baby1274888A. Wright18.70
1 (1)Teewisted3.302.802.40
2 (2)Cherokees Return4.103.30
8 (8)Llyra3.50

Exacta (1-2) paid $9.50; $1 Superfecta (1-2-8-7) paid $68.10; Trifecta (1-2-8) paid $75.00;

5th-$3,686, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:40. Good. driving

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:06.000.

Trainer: Lyle Magnuson

Winner: B M, 6, by Gold Aly-Nifty Nite

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sterling Aly124551-hd1-1½1-3L. Allen0.45
Capalli124442-hd2-12-2¼T. Simpson6.45
Ay Italian124323-13-63-hdJ. Apango10.35
Only One Kiss125134-1½4-hd4-4½A. Rizo2.90
Sixtyshadesofblues12421555R. Nelson26.70
5 (5)Sterling Aly2.904.002.50
4 (4)Capalli4.702.20
3 (3)Ay Italian2.90

Exacta (5-4) paid $15.00; Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $86.50;

6th-$3,566, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:06. Good. stalked pace,

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.410.

Trainer: Daniel Oberholtzer

Winner: CH G, 7, by Distorted Reality-Rosa Amarilla

Scratched: Zar's Star.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
I'm Focused127312-hd3-11-1½1-1A. Wright5.60
D'urban Park124764-35-½2-12-3½T. Simpson1.70
Visions of Joy125533-hd2-hd3-13-1A. Rizo11.30
Cimpl Man131155-½4-14-hd4-1½L. Bugeaud4.30
Commander McDivitt128646-46-106-35-1¾S. Chickeness6.20
A. F. Indy124277776-1¾L. Allen5.55
Lookiecookie124421-11-½5-27O. Foster7.90
4 (3)I'm Focused13.205.602.30
8 (7)D'urban Park3.402.30
6 (5)Visions of Joy5.20

$1 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.50. Exacta (4-8) paid $31.10; $1 Superfecta (4-8-6-1) paid $788.75; Trifecta (4-8-6) paid $339.40;

7th-$3,486, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:30. Good. gaining,

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:28.120.

Trainer: Calvin Strandquist

Winner: CH G, 7, by Phantom Light-Sylvia's Buttercup

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Phantom Zip124644-34-1½3-1½1-1½B. Stewart7.25
Herculean124221-hd1-hd1-½2-¾T. Simpson1.15
Doc Ross124333-13-54-1½3-noO. Foster5.30
Witts Hurricane128175-hd5-hd5-14-nkS. Chickeness3.85
Donna's Boy124812-hd2-hd2-½5-1¾J. Apango17.30
Ocanera124786-hd6-16-26-12¾L. Allen5.90
Year of the Ma125557-17-37-67-5A. Rizo45.30
Last Bloom124468888R. Nelson37.40
6 (6)Phantom Zip16.508.204.50
2 (2)Herculean3.002.60
3 (3)Doc Ross3.20

Exacta (6-2) paid $41.80; $1 Superfecta (6-2-3-1) paid $761.35; Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $226.00;

8th-$3,686, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:55. Good. driving

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.940.

Trainer: Garry Marks

Winner: B F, 4, by Lotsa Mischief-Dynamic Lady

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Causin Mischief124322-hd3-12-hd1-3T. Simpson2.00
Gooch Express125234-hd4-1½4-12-nkA. Rizo1.75
American League124411-1½1-hd1-hd3-2½B. Stewart8.75
Sir Brahms124643-hd2-hd3-½4-2¾O. Foster3.85
Hotnthirsty125156-16-½5-1½5-nkJ. Rocha9.50
Golden Bullet124565-½76-26-6½L. Allen16.20
The Hybrid1247775-277J. Apango26.20
3 (3)Causin Mischief6.003.503.70
2 (2)Gooch Express2.602.30
4 (4)American League4.20

Exacta (3-2) paid $12.10; $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $70.00; Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $50.70; $46,129.48.

9th-$3,686, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:21. Good. dueled,

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.100.

Trainer: Garry Marks

Winner: CH G, 8, by Hold Me Back-Carolina Blue

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Blue Jeans N Beer124862-hd2-hd1-11-1¾T. Simpson3.95
Back the Blue125715-hd4-hd3-hd2-¾J. Rocha4.00
Lifesbeengoodsofar128177-67-½5-13-2¼S. Chickeness1.30
Anello125333-1½3-14-14-2½A. Rizo9.65
Remarkable Vintage124221-hd1-hd2-hd5-1¼L. Allen15.75
Youngboy124654-hd5-26-26-½B. Stewart9.55
Doubledeesonthetee124588887-2L. Bugeaud21.85
Bull Time127446-1½6-27-hd8A. Wright13.30
8 (8)Blue Jeans N Beer9.905.303.10
7 (7)Back the Blue5.602.40
1 (1)Lifesbeengoodsofar2.10

$1 Pick 3 (6-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $176.65. Exacta (8-7) paid $24.10; $1 Superfecta (8-7-1-3) paid $382.80; Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $90.70; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $46,129.48.

