1st-$3,446, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:00. Good. driving
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 11:00.700.
Trainer: Travis Robson
Winner: CH F, 3, by Finality-Classadala
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Finders Keepers
|125
|2
|2
|2-1
|1-1½
|1-1¾
|A. Rizo
|0.40
|Ninadavina
|124
|4
|5
|3-2
|3-2
|2-5¼
|O. Foster
|18.60
|Crafty Memory
|128
|1
|1
|4-1½
|4-hd
|3-hd
|S. Chickeness
|9.60
|Missluciejane
|127
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4-3
|A. Wright
|4.45
|Sweet Susan B
|124
|5
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|5
|B. Stewart
|5.55
|2 (2)
|Finders Keepers
|2.80
|2.50
|2.10
|4 (4)
|Ninadavina
|13.40
|4.30
|1 (1)
|Crafty Memory
|3.70
Exacta (2-4) paid $17.50; Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $57.60;
2nd-$4,247, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:26. Good. stalked pace
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:84.300.
Trainer: Lyle Magnuson
Winner: CH G, 4, by New Year's Day-Movie Mystery
Scratched: Moon Fever.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Whodunit
|124
|1
|2
|3-1
|1-1
|1-3
|O. Foster
|1.25
|Nacho Money
|124
|3
|4
|4-1
|2-1
|2-3½
|L. Allen
|8.50
|Chargeafortune
|127
|4
|5
|6
|5-1
|4-3¼
|A. Wright
|16.15
|Big Rocket Man
|128
|5
|6
|5-4
|6
|5-1
|S. Chickeness
|7.60
|Mis Ya Lots
|124
|6
|3
|2-1
|4-2
|6
|T. Simpson
|2.65
|Mohawk Leonard
|124
|2
|1
|1-1
|3-1
|3-1¼
|B. Stewart
|4.00
|1 (1)
|Whodunit
|4.50
|3.20
|3.10
|4 (3)
|Nacho Money
|10.50
|4.70
|5 (4)
|Chargeafortune
|5.00
Exacta (1-4) paid $38.30; $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $400.65; Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $328.70;
3rd-$3,446, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:50. Good. driving
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:82.700.
Trainer: Clinton Rycroft
Winner: CH F, 3, by Heavenly Chorus-Spotted Silver
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lady Bengel
|124
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-4
|1-4¼
|B. Stewart
|0.35
|Rox Star Red
|124
|6
|6
|4-hd
|2-1
|2-4¾
|L. Allen
|7.60
|Byre Decree
|125
|1
|4
|6
|5-hd
|3-no
|A. Rizo
|41.65
|Go Witt Go
|128
|4
|5
|5-1½
|6
|4-1
|S. Chickeness
|12.45
|Lil Miss Molly
|127
|2
|3
|2-1½
|3-1
|5-½
|A. Wright
|4.95
|Sweaty Betty
|124
|3
|2
|3-3
|4-3
|6
|R. Nelson
|12.50
|5 (5)
|Lady Bengel
|2.70
|2.30
|2.10
|6 (6)
|Rox Star Red
|3.90
|4.80
|1 (1)
|Byre Decree
|9.00
Daily Double (1-5) paid $29.20; Exacta (5-6) paid $5.80; $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-4) paid $106.65; Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $22.90;
4th-$3,446, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:16. Good. driving
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 3:49.600.
Trainer: Godfrey Weaselhead
Winner: B G, 4, by Teeman-Privilege
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Teewisted
|124
|1
|1
|1-5
|1-5½
|R. Nelson
|0.65
|Cherokees Return
|124
|2
|3
|2-1½
|2-nk
|T. Simpson
|4.10
|Llyra
|124
|8
|5
|3-2
|3-3
|O. Foster
|16.05
|Just Louie
|124
|7
|6
|4-4
|4-2¾
|J. Apango
|16.95
|Invisible Dreams
|128
|6
|7
|5-4
|5-1¾
|S. Chickeness
|6.55
|A Hot Italian
|124
|5
|4
|6-1½
|6-1¼
|L. Allen
|14.90
|Baevry
|124
|3
|2
|7-1
|7-4¾
|D. Badaloo
|30.50
|Jessicas Baby
|127
|4
|8
|8
|8
|A. Wright
|18.70
|1 (1)
|Teewisted
|3.30
|2.80
|2.40
|2 (2)
|Cherokees Return
|4.10
|3.30
|8 (8)
|Llyra
|3.50
Exacta (1-2) paid $9.50; $1 Superfecta (1-2-8-7) paid $68.10; Trifecta (1-2-8) paid $75.00;
5th-$3,686, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:40. Good. driving
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:06.000.
Trainer: Lyle Magnuson
Winner: B M, 6, by Gold Aly-Nifty Nite
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sterling Aly
|124
|5
|5
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-3
|L. Allen
|0.45
|Capalli
|124
|4
|4
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-2¼
|T. Simpson
|6.45
|Ay Italian
|124
|3
|2
|3-1
|3-6
|3-hd
|J. Apango
|10.35
|Only One Kiss
|125
|1
|3
|4-1½
|4-hd
|4-4½
|A. Rizo
|2.90
|Sixtyshadesofblues
|124
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|R. Nelson
|26.70
|5 (5)
|Sterling Aly
|2.90
|4.00
|2.50
|4 (4)
|Capalli
|4.70
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Ay Italian
|2.90
Exacta (5-4) paid $15.00; Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $86.50;
6th-$3,566, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:06. Good. stalked pace,
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.410.
Trainer: Daniel Oberholtzer
Winner: CH G, 7, by Distorted Reality-Rosa Amarilla
Scratched: Zar's Star.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|I'm Focused
|127
|3
|1
|2-hd
|3-1
|1-1½
|1-1
|A. Wright
|5.60
|D'urban Park
|124
|7
|6
|4-3
|5-½
|2-1
|2-3½
|T. Simpson
|1.70
|Visions of Joy
|125
|5
|3
|3-hd
|2-hd
|3-1
|3-1
|A. Rizo
|11.30
|Cimpl Man
|131
|1
|5
|5-½
|4-1
|4-hd
|4-1½
|L. Bugeaud
|4.30
|Commander McDivitt
|128
|6
|4
|6-4
|6-10
|6-3
|5-1¾
|S. Chickeness
|6.20
|A. F. Indy
|124
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6-1¾
|L. Allen
|5.55
|Lookiecookie
|124
|4
|2
|1-1
|1-½
|5-2
|7
|O. Foster
|7.90
|4 (3)
|I'm Focused
|13.20
|5.60
|2.30
|8 (7)
|D'urban Park
|3.40
|2.30
|6 (5)
|Visions of Joy
|5.20
$1 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.50. Exacta (4-8) paid $31.10; $1 Superfecta (4-8-6-1) paid $788.75; Trifecta (4-8-6) paid $339.40;
7th-$3,486, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:30. Good. gaining,
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:28.120.
Trainer: Calvin Strandquist
Winner: CH G, 7, by Phantom Light-Sylvia's Buttercup
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Phantom Zip
|124
|6
|4
|4-3
|4-1½
|3-1½
|1-1½
|B. Stewart
|7.25
|Herculean
|124
|2
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-¾
|T. Simpson
|1.15
|Doc Ross
|124
|3
|3
|3-1
|3-5
|4-1½
|3-no
|O. Foster
|5.30
|Witts Hurricane
|128
|1
|7
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-1
|4-nk
|S. Chickeness
|3.85
|Donna's Boy
|124
|8
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|5-1¾
|J. Apango
|17.30
|Ocanera
|124
|7
|8
|6-hd
|6-1
|6-2
|6-12¾
|L. Allen
|5.90
|Year of the Ma
|125
|5
|5
|7-1
|7-3
|7-6
|7-5
|A. Rizo
|45.30
|Last Bloom
|124
|4
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|R. Nelson
|37.40
|6 (6)
|Phantom Zip
|16.50
|8.20
|4.50
|2 (2)
|Herculean
|3.00
|2.60
|3 (3)
|Doc Ross
|3.20
Exacta (6-2) paid $41.80; $1 Superfecta (6-2-3-1) paid $761.35; Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $226.00;
8th-$3,686, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:55. Good. driving
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.940.
Trainer: Garry Marks
Winner: B F, 4, by Lotsa Mischief-Dynamic Lady
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Causin Mischief
|124
|3
|2
|2-hd
|3-1
|2-hd
|1-3
|T. Simpson
|2.00
|Gooch Express
|125
|2
|3
|4-hd
|4-1½
|4-1
|2-nk
|A. Rizo
|1.75
|American League
|124
|4
|1
|1-1½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-2½
|B. Stewart
|8.75
|Sir Brahms
|124
|6
|4
|3-hd
|2-hd
|3-½
|4-2¾
|O. Foster
|3.85
|Hotnthirsty
|125
|1
|5
|6-1
|6-½
|5-1½
|5-nk
|J. Rocha
|9.50
|Golden Bullet
|124
|5
|6
|5-½
|7
|6-2
|6-6½
|L. Allen
|16.20
|The Hybrid
|124
|7
|7
|7
|5-2
|7
|7
|J. Apango
|26.20
|3 (3)
|Causin Mischief
|6.00
|3.50
|3.70
|2 (2)
|Gooch Express
|2.60
|2.30
|4 (4)
|American League
|4.20
Exacta (3-2) paid $12.10; $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $70.00; Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $50.70; $46,129.48.
9th-$3,686, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:21. Good. dueled,
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.100.
Trainer: Garry Marks
Winner: CH G, 8, by Hold Me Back-Carolina Blue
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Blue Jeans N Beer
|124
|8
|6
|2-hd
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-1¾
|T. Simpson
|3.95
|Back the Blue
|125
|7
|1
|5-hd
|4-hd
|3-hd
|2-¾
|J. Rocha
|4.00
|Lifesbeengoodsofar
|128
|1
|7
|7-6
|7-½
|5-1
|3-2¼
|S. Chickeness
|1.30
|Anello
|125
|3
|3
|3-1½
|3-1
|4-1
|4-2½
|A. Rizo
|9.65
|Remarkable Vintage
|124
|2
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-hd
|5-1¼
|L. Allen
|15.75
|Youngboy
|124
|6
|5
|4-hd
|5-2
|6-2
|6-½
|B. Stewart
|9.55
|Doubledeesonthetee
|124
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7-2
|L. Bugeaud
|21.85
|Bull Time
|127
|4
|4
|6-1½
|6-2
|7-hd
|8
|A. Wright
|13.30
|8 (8)
|Blue Jeans N Beer
|9.90
|5.30
|3.10
|7 (7)
|Back the Blue
|5.60
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Lifesbeengoodsofar
|2.10
$1 Pick 3 (6-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $176.65. Exacta (8-7) paid $24.10; $1 Superfecta (8-7-1-3) paid $382.80; Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $90.70; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $46,129.48.
