4th-$3,488, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:15. Good. gained command

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:93.200.

Trainer: Garry Marks

Winner: DK B/ M, 9, by Cape Canaveral-Lady Glacken

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lady Amelia124314-hd3-hd1-2T. Simpson0.60
Ghost Fire124232-½4-12-1½L. Allen4.70
Wat Du U Want132425-45-23-1¼F. Fuentes10.65
Home Early Shirley127541-½1-14-¾S. Chickeness8.80
Linda Hunny124153-12-½5-hdO. Foster5.40
Angel's Run12566666R. Nelson15.45
3 (3)Lady Amelia3.203.302.50
2 (2)Ghost Fire3.902.90
4 (4)Wat Du U Want4.50

Exacta (3-2) paid $8.60; $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-5) paid $103.85; Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $43.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you