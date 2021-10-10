4th-$3,488, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:15. Good. gained command
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 10:93.200.
Trainer: Garry Marks
Winner: DK B/ M, 9, by Cape Canaveral-Lady Glacken
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Lady Amelia
|124
|3
|1
|4-hd
|3-hd
|1-2
|T. Simpson
|3.20
|3.30
|2.50
|0.60
|Ghost Fire
|124
|2
|3
|2-½
|4-1
|2-1½
|L. Allen
|3.90
|2.90
|4.70
|Wat Du U Want
|132
|4
|2
|5-4
|5-2
|3-1¼
|F. Fuentes
|4.50
|10.65
|Home Early Shirley
|127
|5
|4
|1-½
|1-1
|4-¾
|S. Chickeness
|8.80
|Linda Hunny
|124
|1
|5
|3-1
|2-½
|5-hd
|O. Foster
|5.40
|Angel's Run
|125
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|R. Nelson
|15.45
Exacta (3-2) paid $8.60; $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-5) paid $103.85; Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $43.90;
