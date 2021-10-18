NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Today, LetsGetChecked, a leading virtual care company that offers over 30 at-home tests including Sexual Health, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Wellness, and COVID-19 testing, announced that they have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that LetsGetChecked’s key systems and processes, such as their “Shop,” “Core,” and “Halo” systems, their “Payer Portal,” and their “Lab Integration Gateways” have all met key regulations and industry-defined requirements, and the organization is appropriately managing risk.
“Organizations like ours are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance, privacy, and security requirements that include technical and process elements,” said Tom Bently, VP of Data Compliance and Privacy at LetsGetChecked. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting their sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”
This achievement places LetsGetChecked in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. “The fact that LetsGetChecked has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”
About LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked is a virtual care company that allows customers to manage their health from home, providing direct access to telehealth services, pharmacy, and laboratory tests with at-home sample collection kits for a wide range of health conditions including Sexual Health, Cholesterol, Diabetes, Thyroid, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and more. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with the care they need to live longer, happier lives. Today, LetsGetChecked is a leader in healthcare innovation with an end-to-end model including manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, affiliated physician support, and prescription fulfillment, which provides a seamless user experience and a convenient, reliable and secure healthcare experience.
LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York, with teammates all over the world. To learn more visit www.letsgetchecked.com.
