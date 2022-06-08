NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of its pharmacy and medication delivery offering, pioneering a full lifecycle of personalized 360-degree healthcare from home. The offering adds to the brand’s vertically integrated healthcare platform and strengthens the company’s commitment to increase access to care for customers, enterprise clients, health plans, and the public sector.
“With the launch of our pharmacy and delivery offering, we are increasing access to a wide range of treatment options to ensure that every person is able to get the healthcare they need – from testing to virtual care to treatment – from the home,” said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. “Whether someone requires immediate treatment or simply wants to proactively take control of their health, we have the pharmacy capabilities and the operational infrastructure to provide them with a full lifecycle of care.”
Since acquiring a pharmacy in August 2020, LetsGetChecked has scaled its technology and infrastructure to enable customers to order medication online and have that medication delivered to their home within 24 hours for first time orders. The company's pharmacy exclusively carries FDA-approved medications that are popularly used by U.S. Board-certified medical prescribers to ensure that the treatment offering is of the highest quality.
The launch of the offering closely follows announcement of the company’s introduction of Virtual Consultation services through its secure clinical messaging platform. Through the company’s pharmacy offering and virtual consultation services, affiliated physicians will be able to easily treat conditions and provide support remotely, including treatment and virtual consultations for STIs, elevated cholesterol, and more.
Earlier this year, LetsGetChecked acquired Veritas Genetics Inc. and Veritas Intercontinental, pioneers in genomics, to leverage the power of whole genome sequencing. The combination of at-home genetic sequencing paired with diagnostic testing, virtual consultation, and pharmacy services enables LetsGetChecked to cater to all of its customers’ health needs. The company has delivered nearly three million tests and served more than 300 corporate customers with testing services and biometric screening solutions since it was founded in 2015.
To learn more about LetsGetChecked, please visit www.LetsGetChecked.com.
About LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked’s end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.
LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005128/en/
CONTACT: Alexis Ford
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: LetsGetChecked
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/08/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 06/08/2022 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005128/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.