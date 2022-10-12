SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Lever, an Employ Inc. brand, today announced Accelerate, a free virtual event taking place November 3, 2022, that features industry-leading talent acquisition experts covering practical insights and strategic advice for recruiting challenges in 2023 and beyond.
Talent acquisition is changing every day. As major macroeconomic factors create headwinds for companies, today’s business and talent leaders must lead discussions and pivot strategies to keep pace with new hiring targets and goals. According to a recent PWC survey, 50% of firms anticipate a reduction in overall headcount in the next six to twelve months, while 52% foresee instituting a hiring freeze. Yet in September 2022 the BLS Report noted that U.S. employers added 263,000 roles and the unemployment rate rose to 3.5%.
"As we're about to start another year in this new way of work, it's important to re-evaluate your approach to hiring and retaining great humans," said Claude Silver, Accelerate closing keynote and Chief Heart Officer from VaynerMedia. "I'm excited to share how companies can create a space for flourishing and help their employees reach their full potential.”
Additional topics include shifting focus with uncertainty on the horizon: how leaders are preparing their organizations for an economic downturn, the future of work and recruiting in 2023 and beyond, planning for internal mobility in 2023, elevating TA teams to be even more strategic leaders, safeguarding mental health, planning for DEI in 2023, and leading organizations with empathy.
“Today, we’re forced to plan with a lot of uncertainty. In the world of talent acquisition, it’s crucial to lean on data to plan for the future and continue to lead with transparency and empathy across the organization,” said Keshila Vallot Shannon, Head of Marketing at Lever. “That is why we’re so excited to bring together this group of experts to share how they’ve overcome challenges and best practices at Accelerate.”
To register for Accelerate, free of charge, and access the full agenda, visit the event website here.
