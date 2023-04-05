DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--

The "Leveraging Personalised Content to Effectively Engage with HCPs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New strategies for driving HCP engagement find success with personalised content

Pandemic-driven digital HCP engagement has dramatically changed healthcare professionals' expectations of the information they receive from pharma. They want specific, easily consumed, accessible and shareable data that shows a greater understanding of their needs.

So, how can pharma tailor its content to reflect HCPs' preferences? What are the benefits of outsourcing content creation? What role can AI and analytics play in customer segmentation and profiling? Turn to this report for expert insights into the latest strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Subject synopsis
  • Research methodology and objectives
  • Key insights summary
  • Issues and insights
    • Understanding HCP preferences
      • Issue summary
      • Questions
      • Key insights
      • Supporting quotes
      • Intelligence exhibits
    • Resources facilitating content personalisation
      • Issue summary
      • Questions
      • Key insights
      • Supporting quotes
      • Intelligence exhibits
    • Outsourcing versus insourcing content personalisation
      • Issue summary
      • Questions
      • Key insights
      • Supporting quotes
      • Intelligence exhibits
    • Ensuring agility of personalisation
      • Issue summary
      • Questions
      • Key insights
      • Supporting quotes
      • Intelligence exhibits
    • Compliance roadblocks in content personalisation
      • Issue summary
      • Questions
      • Key insights
      • Supporting quotes
    • Intelligence exhibits
      • Future opportunities
      • Issue summary
      • Questions
      • Key insights
      • Supporting quotes

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Azurity Pharmaceuticals
  • Biogen
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Google
  • Instagram
  • Meta
  • Netflix
  • Novartis
  • Salesforce
  • Samsung
  • Sandoz
  • Sun Pharma
  • UCB
  • Veeva

     

     

