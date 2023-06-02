SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Seventh Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.
To access the live webcast, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen137/levi/2020464.
A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com through August 4, 2023.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.TM, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http:// levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Aida Orphan
Levi Strauss & Co.
(415) 501-6194
Investor-relations@levi.comMedia Contact:
Elizabeth Owen
Levi Strauss & Co.
(415) 501-7777
