Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced that Micah Levin and Matthew Rich have been named Partners of the firm and to its Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2022. Messrs. Levin and Rich were previously Senior Managing Directors.
LLCP also announced that Jeff Kropp has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer, as well as the promotions of five members of its Investment Management team:
- Josh Kaufman has been promoted to Senior Managing Director, from Managing Director.
- Chris Overmyer has been promoted to Director, from Associate Director.
- Rob Papetti, Alexander Bruno and Zue Leong have been promoted to Associate Director, from Senior Associate.
“We are thrilled to welcome Micah and Matt to our firm’s partnership,” commented LLCP Managing Partner Matthew Frankel. “Since joining LLCP, both have distinguished themselves as outstanding investors, incredible value-creators alongside our portfolio company management teams and leaders within the firm. We are confident that they will continue to make important contributions as part of our senior leadership team.”
Michael Weinberg, LLCP Managing Partner, continued, “As we conclude an exceptional year for LLCP, we are proud to reward these dedicated and hardworking team members with well-deserved promotions. LLCP’s long-term success is driven by our diverse, committed professionals. Jeff, Josh, Chris, Rob, Alexander and Zue each play a critical role in our success and we look forward to their continued contributions for many years to come.”
Additionally, LLCP announced the hiring of Matthias Tabbert as a Managing Director, responsible for establishing and managing the firm’s new office in Frankfurt, Germany. Mr. Tabbert will lead LLCP’s Structured Private Equity origination and investing efforts in the DACH region.
Mr. Weinberg added, “We are excited to open our ninth global office in Frankfurt, Germany as we expand our platform to the DACH region. Matthias brings a successful investing track record and extensive market relationships, and we welcome him to our European team.”
LLCP Frankfurt Office Information
Matthias Tabbert, Managing Director
Oper46
Bockenheimer Anlage 46
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 38-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.
LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 18 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $12.8 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.
