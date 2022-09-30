LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
Prime Global Medical Communications Ltd. (“Prime Global” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), announced today that it has acquired earthware, a digital and technology specialist agency that creates life-changing solutions to real world healthcare problems. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Prime Global is a leader in medical communications, evidence and access, and patient engagement, with people based across the UK, US, Europe, and New Zealand. The Company provides the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare businesses with full-service professional communications services, including healthcare strategy and consultancy, scientific and medical communications, patient integrated science, RWE and HEOR, and market access.
earthware is a digital healthcare agency that partners with healthcare companies to create innovative digital and technology solutions for healthcare practitioners and patients. As part of Prime Global, earthware will support the Company’s pharmaceutical and biotech clients at every step of the healthcare journey.
“Science, innovation, and technology are part of our DNA,” says Graeme Peterson, CEO of Prime Global. “We’ve been looking for the right strategic technology and digital partner to help us achieve our vision to transform patients’ lives, now and for future generations. We’re thrilled to have found that in earthware and I’m excited to see the extra value we will provide for our clients across all our services.”
Josh Kaufman, Head of Europe at LLCP, added, “We are excited to support Graeme and the Prime Global team in their second acquisition since we began our partnership in April 2021. Earthware’s industry-leading technology expertise will complement Prime Global’s scientific heritage and proven delivery, and further enhance its existing digital capabilities. We look forward to the contributions that earthware will make to Prime Global, and to collaborating with the team to pursue future strategic acquisition opportunities.”
Prime Global’s first acquisition in partnership with LLCP was HCD Economics in January 2022.
Prime Global is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp.
About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.
LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.1 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.4 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.
