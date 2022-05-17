BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
LGM Pharma, a leading provider of tailored API and CDMO services for the full drug product life cycle, today reported that its unique mix of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sourcing and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services is helping to drive robust growth. Leveraging synergies and accelerating growth were key drivers of LGM Pharma’s 2020 acquisition of a formulation development and finished dose CDMO to complement the company’s global API sourcing business.
“Our growing customer base understands the value of our integrated drug product CDMO and industry-leading API sourcing capabilities,” said Dr. Prasad Raje, Chief Executive Officer of LGM Pharma. “We are helping our customers expand and secure their supply chains during this era of continuing uncertainty, while providing all the capabilities needed to accelerate and optimize the new product pathway, from early R&D and clinical development through U.S.-based manufacturing, regulatory submission, commercialization and distribution.”
Dr. Raje added, “With more than 25 new clients in 2022 and fee-for-service revenue almost trebled year-over-year, we are especially pleased that a range of customers, from promising startups to a top five global pharma leader, are working with us on projects that span our API and drug product CDMO services, confirming the power of our vision that drove this transformational acquisition just two years ago.”
Two recent projects illustrate how customers are using LGM Pharma’s integrated suite of services.
- A mix of technical expertise and partnership perspective is driving LGM Pharma’s work for a pharmaceutical industry newcomer. Specialty pharma startup N-Zyme Biomedical is repurposing a marketed antiviral drug to treat Laryngopharyngeal Reflux (LPR), a common debilitating disorder with few current treatment options. LGM Pharma is developing a novel sustained release formulation suitable for managing this chronic condition, and it also has utilized its global network of prequalified CGMP suppliers to source the API for the new formulation.
- Second, a top five global pharmaceutical leader tapped the company’s expertise in formulation development to produce a suppository version of a drug product needed for patients unable to utilize the current formulation. Key factors cited by the client in the project’s success include LGM Pharma’s specialty formulation expertise and the company’s nimble and agile collaborative spirit, which together resulted in rapid development and production of the new formulation.
LGM Pharma brings its pharmaceutical customers more than 100,000 square feet of specialized equipment, manufacturing and warehouse facilities in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, and Texas; expert staff with almost 100 years of combined drug development expertise; an unparalleled global network of prequalified CGMP API manufacturers with more than 6,000 APIs delivered to clients in the last three years; a rigorous commitment to quality that spans every aspect of the company’s business; and a belief that customers are best served as partners, working collaboratively with LGM Pharma to craft individualized frameworks to optimize their projects.
To learn more about LGM Pharma’s unique integrated suite of API sourcing and drug product CDMO services, visit LGM Pharma’s Booth (#1615) at CPhI North America, May 17-19, 2022, Philadelphia, PA.
About LGM Pharma
LGM Pharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing comprehensive active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sourcing and drug product CDMO solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and compounding pharmacy industries. LGM Pharma assists clients in managing all phases of the drug product development process, from API sourcing through to commercialization. LGM Pharma’s extensive global network of qualified API partners enables clients to optimize supply chain management and distribution. Services include API sourcing and procurement, formulation development, analytical method development, method and process validation, ANDA / NDA submission, stability studies, and raw material and finished product testing and packaging. LGM Pharma is committed to quality and has a long-established positive regulatory track record, providing expert regulatory and market intelligence services to its clients. The company is focused on customer service and customized solutions, providing clients a comprehensive one-stop manufacturing solution that reduces risk, increases efficiency, and accelerates the path to commercialization. For more information, visit lgmpharma.com.
