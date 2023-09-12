FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Lhoist North America, Inc. (LNA) today announced its intent to add lime production capacity in Texas. Continued population growth in the South has created increased demand for LNA’s calcium-based products, with customers having announced new steel mills, LNG export facilities, lithium hydroxide production plants, and water treatment facilities. These expansions in multiple markets require lime both in the initial infrastructure build and in the longer term production processes. LNA’s corresponding capacity expansion, along with recently installed new lime milling capacity, will enable it to grow with its customers and continue to deliver them exceptional value.
LNA expects to file permits for this expansion in the coming weeks, with the exact location to be defined at that time.
About Lhoist
A subsidiary of the Lhoist Group, Lhoist North America is a leading supplier of lime, limestone and other mineral products in the North American marketplace. With its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, Lhoist North America employs 1,700 people at over 50 facilities throughout the United States and Canada.
