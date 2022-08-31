TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle”or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY), today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results (for the period ended July 31, 2022) prior to market open on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.
Investors may listen to the conference call live via audio-only webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:
Domestic:
1 (800) 579-2543
International:
1 (203) 518-9783
Participant Code:
LICYQ322
Webcast:
A replay of the conference call/webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.
About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.
