Liberate Bio., a biotech company focused on identifying and developing new vehicles to deliver oligonucleotide cargos, announced the expansion of its leadership team. Dr. Shawn Davis has joined Liberate as Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Walter R. Strapps has joined Liberate as Chief Scientific Officer.
Incorporated in 2022, Liberate Bio. was co-founded by Dr. Michael Mitchell, Dr. Stephen Scully, Dr. Theresa Reineke, and Dr. Nessan Bermingham.
Dr. Davis has an extensive background in drug delivery, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical development across startups and Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies. He joined Liberate Bio from AstraZeneca, where he was the Head of Drug Delivery for R&D Biopharmaceutical Development. At AstraZeneca, he led the research and development of intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, controlled release of antibodies for less frequent dosing, and novel routes of administration for therapeutic benefit. Before AstraZeneca, he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen, focusing on combination product development, technology strategy, and innovation. More broadly, he has provided thought leadership across the industry as a frequent speaker and chair of multiple conferences and as a Subcutaneous Drug Development & Delivery Consortium board member.
Dr. Strapps is an experienced biotech executive, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Carver Biosciences, Inc. He also currently serves as interim Chief Scientific Officer of Deep Genomics. Previously, Dr. Strapps served as Chief Scientific Officer at Gemini Therapeutics, a dry age-related macular degeneration-focused biotechnology company. Over the last 20 years, Dr. Strapps has held various roles leading research efforts in oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, including at Sirna Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc, and Intellia Therapeutics.
“The field of genetic medicines is fascinating, not only for the potential to address the critical needs of patients but also as the next frontier of human medicine,” said Dr. Davis. “The opportunity to lead the talented team at Liberate Bio to realize the full potential of genetic medicines through targeted delivery to any organ of the body is thrilling. Our ability to rapidly and efficiently design new delivery vehicles has the potential to enable future pharmaceutical partners’ pipelines and address previously unreachable biologic targets liberating patients from their genetic disorders.”
About Liberate Bio, Inc.
Liberate is a Boston, MA-based biotechnology company using machine learning, advanced chemistry, and molecular biology techniques to identify novel delivery vehicles for oligonucleotides. For additional information, please visit www.liberatebio.com.
