Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate) has introduced a generative AI-powered FNOL plugin that promises to revolutionize insurance claims processes by eliminating language barriers and providing more uniformity in customer experiences.
The FNOL AI plugin enables enhanced communication and understanding across all ethnicities with a multi-faceted real-time translation process:
- Speech to Structured Data: To populate FNOL form fields, claimants can type or speak answers in their native language. The FNOL AI plugin transcribes speech to text in real time. It also goes a step further and intelligently converts the transcribed text into structured data fields.
- Native Language to English: Next, the plugin translates any language into English in real time so form results are delivered to your claims team in English (along with the original language).
- Claims Summaries: Using AI, Liberate’s FNOL plugin can also interpret and summarize the claimant-provided information and resolve language translation discrepancies, saving file handlers valuable time. File handlers receive the summary along with the full FNOL translation. The summary can be used for quick triage or to trigger automated workflows.
Liberate’s AI-powered FNOL plugin is game changing because in North America, insurers usually conduct business in English, yet more than 67.8 million Americans speak a language other than English at home – including Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog and others. 1 One in five Canadians speaks French and 4.6 million Canadians speak a language other than English or French at home. 2
“With the insurance industry’s current talent shortage and declining levels of claims satisfaction, more accessible, efficient and transparent processes are needed,” says Amrish Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberate. “The FNOL is a crucial touchpoint, which is why many insurers are already migrating to digital FNOL processes. However, few if any, have solved the challenge of language barriers before now.”
With the generative AI plugin on board, everyone of all ethnicities can feel heard, included and informed. Liberate built the plugin by layering its proprietary insurance domain model with OpenAI - creating a specialized version that’s unique to Liberate. In addition to the FNOL solution, Liberate is working to release many additional AI-powered plugins to complement their process automations for claims and underwriting.
The FNOL AI plugin is available as an add-on feature to Liberate’s core SaaS offering of automated claims and underwriting journeys. Implementation can be achieved in less than 30 days for a smaller budget than most expect. To learn more, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/.
About Liberate Innovations Inc
Liberate Innovations Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the P&C insurance industry. The company fully automates claims and underwriting journeys, enabling P&C insurers to deliver an exceptional customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost. Insurers use the cloud-based, low-code platform to build digital self-serve experiences and to coordinate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to orchestrate complex business workflows. For more information, visit www.liberateinc.com.
