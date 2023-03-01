IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation (LIBERTY) has selected Marti Lolli as president and CEO, a role previously held by the company’s founder, Amir Neshat, D.D.S. Dr. Neshat will serve as chairman for LIBERTY’s board of directors.
LIBERTY Dental Plan is one of the nation’s largest dental benefits administrators serving government and commercial clients through plans that include Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare Advantage.
“It has been my life’s work to disrupt the dental insurance industry—to put the member at the center and manage our networks effectively to improve outcomes,” said Dr. Neshat. “Today’s announcement is the next step in LIBERTY’s journey, moving in concert with our investors. I have every confidence in Marti’s leadership at the helm to continue the company’s trajectory of success.”
Lolli assumes her new role on March 6, 2023. She has more than 20 years of experience in innovation for health plans. Lolli was most recently the president and CEO for Select Health, the health plan division of Intermountain Healthcare. Prior to that, she served as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of consumer and government markets for Priority Health, the third-largest provider sponsored plan in the country.
About LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation
LIBERTY is a dental benefits administrator founded by dentists and health industry professionals in 2002. LIBERTY currently administers dental benefits in all 50 states, including on behalf of 6.4 million Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, commercial and exchange members. A high-touch approach to member and provider engagement, along with innovations to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of dental care delivery, have propelled the company’s growth. Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, is a majority investor in LIBERTY and Elevance Health, a customer since 2010, is a minority investor. LIBERTY operates and lives by its motto: Making Members Shine, One Smile at a Time.™ Learn more at LIBERTY Dental Plan.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006287/en/
CONTACT: Lindsay Littlefield
llittlefield@libertydentalplan.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE HEALTH INSURANCE HEALTH DENTAL
SOURCE: LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/01/2023 12:28 PM/DISC: 03/01/2023 12:27 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006287/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.