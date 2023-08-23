ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2023--
Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) announced that Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6 th at 4:05 p.m. E.T. in San Francisco. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.
The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Media Corporation website at https://www.libertymedia.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.
About Liberty Media Corporation
Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Formula One Group and the Liberty Live Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media’s interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) include Liberty Media’s subsidiary Formula 1 and other minority investments. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ: LLYVA, LLYVK) include Liberty Media’s interest in Live Nation and other minority investments.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822360299/en/
CONTACT: Liberty Media Corporation
Shane Kleinstein, 720-875-5432
KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS MOTOR SPORTS EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO
SOURCE: Liberty Media Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/23/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 08/23/2023 04:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822360299/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.