Lidwave, breakthrough developer of high-performance, scalable, LiDAR-on-a-chip sensors, announced today that its evaluation platform is available as a development platform for selected partners.
"We are proud and excited to announce that we have successfully developed our first chip and launched our evaluation platform, which is being used to develop our next products with our automotive and industrial partners," said Yehuda Vidal, Lidwave's CEO. "This marks another meaningful step in solving the manufacturability problem of 3D sensors for automotive and industrial applications."
While impressive advancements have been made in LiDAR technology in recent years, integration barriers have left 3D sensing out of reach for many exciting initiatives. The need for high-speed GHz electronics and labor-intensive optical calibration have resulted in expensive sensors with low reliability and limited performance.
Lidwave is approaching 3D sensing from a different perspective by exploiting unique coherent properties of the light to extract depth information. "This paradigm shift allows us to significantly reduce the bandwidth of the system while maintaining high-resolution depth information with enhanced sensitivity," said Uri Weiss, Lidwave's Chief Scientist.
Lidwave novel FCR TM (Finite Coherent Ranging) technology enables realization of a true monostatic design in which the light transmitter and receiver are integrated at the pixel level in a LiDAR-on-a-single-chip.
"Our exclusive technology is attracting a lot of attention, and we are experiencing a significant interest from the market for our breakthrough solution," said Yossi Kabessa, Lidwave's CTO. "The launch of Lidwave's evaluation platform allows our selected partners to test FCR TM unique performance at their sites for their relevant applications, and design in collaboration Lidwave's next gen line of products."
Lidwave's evaluation platform is fully configurable for studying different use cases in a variety of applications. It streams real-time high-quality raw data that includes high-resolution 3D maps of range + reflectivity + instantaneous velocity, thus providing a complete data set of the scene dynamics without any complex computation or post-processing. Lidwave will show a live demo at EcoMotion2023 in Tel-Aviv. For evaluation platform details visit: https://www.lidwave.com/product.
About Lidwave
Founded in 2021, Lidwave is a pioneering deep-tech startup that develops a revolutionary perception sensor-on-a-chip that disrupts the LiDAR industry. Lidwave's unique Monostatic chip provides the best of two worlds. It produces unique 4D high-quality raw data and enables manufacturing at scale with no need for precise calibration.
