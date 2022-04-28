DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2022--

The "Life Science, Health & Wellness TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Life Science, Health & Wellness (LSHW) TOE analyses the latest research and technological developments across life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The TOE comprises a collection of disruptive and ground-breaking technological innovations across the global healthcare landscape which is underlined by the changing dynamics related to regulations, patent protection, technology transfer, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions.

Twenty-six monthly stories on selected trending innovations are provided to the user, along with an overview of analytics related to strategic insights and industry impact.

This monthly TOE highlights 26 innovations that covers developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.

