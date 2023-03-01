BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
Lifepoint Health ®, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to its mission of making communities healthier®, today announced that it has acquired four inpatient rehabilitation facilities from Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, a multispecialty rehabilitation hospital company. The facilities joining Lifepoint are located in Longview, Texas; Temple, Texas; Rogers, Arkansas and Cincinnati, Ohio.
“We are so pleased to welcome the inpatient rehabilitation facilities in Texas, Arkansas and Ohio to Lifepoint,” said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health. “Through our inpatient rehabilitation facilities and acute rehabilitation units across the country, Lifepoint Rehabilitation is expanding access to critically needed rehabilitation care to patients recovering from a number of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, amputations and trauma. We recognize the growing need for greater access to rehabilitation services across the country, and we have an exciting vision to further build and strengthen our rehabilitation capabilities through technology, quality programs, services, support teams and more.”
The four facilities included in the transaction are all-inclusive rehabilitation facilities, each with 36 private rooms for patients, as well as a combined team of nearly 500 employees providing a broad range of rehabilitation services and care support across all four campuses. Lifepoint will assume the operations of each facility.
“We are pleased to complete this transaction with Lifepoint Health,” said Jay Quintana, chief executive officer of Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals. “We are confident Lifepoint shares our passion for expanding access to inpatient rehabilitation services and is equally committed to providing high-quality care to the patients we serve. We look forward to exploring more opportunities to bring these critically needed services to more communities.”
This transaction reflects Lifepoint’s increasing focus on expanding access to rehabilitation services and deepens Lifepoint’s capabilities as a diversified healthcare delivery network. The new facilities will be the first inpatient rehabilitation facilities owned and operated exclusively by Lifepoint Rehabilitation. Lifepoint Rehabilitation’s growing network includes more than 30 joint venture inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and more than 250 hospital-based rehabilitation units, medical/surgical and outpatient therapy settings.
About Lifepoint Health
Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 62 community hospital campuses, more than 50 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 200 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. Through its innovation strategy, Lifepoint Forward, the company is developing meaningful solutions to enhance quality, increase access to care, and improve value across the Lifepoint footprint and communities across the country. For more information about the company, visit www.LifepointHealth.net.
About Lifepoint Rehabilitation
Through its operations of more than 30 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a partner of choice for many major hospital systems in the creation of joint venture operations that are industry-leading in clinical and financial outcomes. Through its IRFs and more than 100 acute rehabilitation units (ARUs), Lifepoint Rehabilitation brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help our patients recover and return home quickly from a number of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, amputations and trauma. Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health.
