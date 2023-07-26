Lifepoint Health Appoints Jennifer Peters to Chief Administrative and Legal Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Lifepoint Health ®, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to making communities healthier®, has named Jennifer Peters executive vice president, chief administrative and legal officer. Peters has been part of the Lifepoint team since 2013 and has served as executive vice president and general counsel for the past six years.
In her newly expanded role, Peters will continue to oversee Lifepoint’s legal department as well as lead key departments including compliance, enterprise risk management, insurance claims and risk solutions, audit assurance, people services and human resources.
“Jennifer has been an important leader in Lifepoint’s growth and transformation over the last decade,” said David Dill, chairman and chief executive officer of Lifepoint Health. “She has guided our company through transformative partnerships, transactions and defining moments. She combines extraordinary legal knowledge and skill with a deep understanding of healthcare and true compassion for our people and for each of the communities we serve. In this new, expanded role, Jennifer will bring our teams together in new ways to evolve the business and advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
Prior to joining Lifepoint, Peters was general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer for Simplex Healthcare as well as vice president and associate general counsel at Community Health Systems. She also served as vice president and as a member of the senior leadership team at a hospital in York, Pennsylvania for six years.
Peters holds a J.D. from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State University. She is chair of the board of directors of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
About Lifepoint Health
Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 62 community hospital campuses, more than 50 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 200 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. For more information about the company, visit www.LifepointHealth.net.
