BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021--
LifePoint Health, a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier ®, announced today it will contribute $1 million to support rebuilding efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky, following the devastation caused by the recent tornado that swept through the region. LifePoint owns and operates Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JPMC) in Mayfield.
JPMC is a 107-bed facility and is the sole provider of acute care in Graves County. It has been part of LifePoint Health since the company was founded in 1999. The hospital sustained no physical damage from the storm, enabling their team to continue serving patients and playing a vital role in the community’s disaster response.
“We could not be more proud of the dedicated team at Jackson Purchase Medical Center for the courage and compassion they have shown as they serve the needs of their community during this very difficult time,” said David Dill, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of LifePoint Health. “We know the Mayfield community is facing a long road to recovery, and we want to do as much as we can to help support that process. We will work closely with hospital leaders and city officials to identify the areas of greatest need in the aftermath of these storms and will deploy funds to help support local organizations that are working to rebuild the community. This donation reflects our commitment to supporting JPMC, advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier and being a strong community partner for the city of Mayfield.”
The donation will be allocated through theLifePoint Disaster Response Fund, which was created as a mechanism for the company and its employees to help communities responding to disasters as they work to recover and rebuild.
“This generous gift to our community provides us tremendous hope as we begin to think about rebuilding Mayfield and Graves County,” said Dave Anderson, CEO of JPMC. “From the moment the storm passed, LifePoint has been instrumental in addressing operational needs at JPMC so we can keep our doors open to serve our community, and now this donation will greatly help accelerate efforts to help Mayfield recover in the months ahead. As the hospital CEO, an active member of the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce, and a local resident of the area, the generosity of LifePoint and so many others has been profoundly moving. In a dark time, acts like this show us light.”
Working in collaboration with the city, LifePoint aims to focus its support on long-term needs to aid in rebuilding the community, including essential needs like food, housing and transportation, among others to be identified.
“It is difficult to fully express what this donation will mean for our community as we begin to pick up the pieces and move forward,” said Kathy Stewart O’Nan, mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky. “We are so grateful to have a hospital like Jackson Purchase Medical Center caring for our citizens and providing high quality care close to home, and a partner like LifePoint helping us through these unthinkable times. This donation will go a long way to helping rebuild Mayfield and will bring renewed hope for so many.”
About LifePoint Health
LifePoint Health is a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®. Through its subsidiaries, it provides quality inpatient, outpatient and post-acute services close to home. LifePoint owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities across the country. More information about the company can be found at www.LifePointHealth.net.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005708/en/
CONTACT: Michelle Augusty
615-920-7654
KEYWORD: TENNESSEE KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FUND RAISING HOSPITALS HEALTH PHILANTHROPY
SOURCE: LifePoint Health
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/15/2021 09:58 AM/DISC: 12/15/2021 09:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005708/en