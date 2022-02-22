SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Lighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled eDiscovery, compliance and information governance services, announced Tuesday the addition of Pankaj Dhingra as the company’s first chief technology officer. Pankaj has global responsibility for all technology strategy, engineering, and product management and reports directly to chief executive officer Brian McManus.
“Lighthouse has grown substantially as a company, and we have invested tremendously in our product development organization, quadrupling it over the past four years. Technology underpins everything that we do, and our tremendous success with technologies like Spectra, Prism, and the H5 linguistics modeling software, have led us to this inflection point that requires a dedicated technology leader with expertise in engineering at scale in a hybrid world of data centers and the public cloud,” said Brian McManus, chief executive officer. “There was no better fit for this new CTO leadership position than Pankaj. On top of his experience and success moving a major tech platform to the cloud, his past roles show a proven record of building great software to solve customer problems.”
Pankaj is a multifaceted leader in product development, product management, security, and the developer ecosystem. He honed his expertise over 25 years at global companies including Tableau (a Salesforce company), GE Healthcare, Microsoft, and AT&T. Before Lighthouse, Pankaj was vice president, software engineering at Tableau, playing a pivotal role in growing Tableau Online over the past four years.
"I admire Lighthouse as a disruptor in the legal tech sector. This feat is possible only with awesome teams and visionary leadership. I am humbled to serve as Lighthouse's first CTO and excited to lead the team on the growth trajectory to the next level," said Pankaj Dhingra, newly named chief technology officer at Lighthouse. "As the sector embraces Big Data, ML, and AI, my mission is to ensure that Lighthouse continues to blaze the trail in this sector and is seen as the industry leader."
About Lighthouse
For 25 years, Lighthouse has provided software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform, Spectra, designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations, or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world’s leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.
