PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A silhouette of a lighthouse is part of the logo for Portsmouth's planned celebration of its 400th anniversary.
The logo incorporates the dates 1623-2023 and has the silhouette in blue of the Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouse, one of three lighthouses surrounding the city.
Lighthouses “invite, protect, and enlighten; three goals we plan to achieve as we celebrate our city’s 400th year here on the New Hampshire Seacoast," said Trevor Bartlett, a member of the marketing committee Portsmouth NH 400.
The effort's executive team has received confirmation of its incorporation from the New Hampshire secretary of state's office.
Teams are focusing on arts and culture; military and maritime; commerce and trade, education; community and neighborhoods; signature event; and legacy projects.