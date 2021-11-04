Lightning eMotors Develops Largest Battery All-Electric Double-Decker Motor Coach Available

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, and ABC Companies, a leading provider of motor coach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment, announced today the sale of the largest battery electric double decker motor coach to All Aboard America! Holdings, the fourth largest motor coach operator in the U.S.
The first repowered electric Van Hool TD925 motor coach is getting ready for the road at Lightning eMotors' Colorado manufacturing plant. (Photo: Lightning eMotors / M. Miller)
The first delivery to Lux Bus America in Anaheim, CA will be a Van Hool TD925 repowered double-decker electrified by Lightning eMotors from diesel to all-electric. It touts a 640 kWh battery capacity, the largest known to exist for a vehicle of its type, an estimated range of over 200 miles, and a charge time of under six hours with a 150 kW DC fast charger. The coach has a seating capacity of 70 people.
“There are nearly 35,000 diesel motor coaches on the road in the U.S. today, and the vast majority of them are ideal candidates for electrification,” Kash Sethi, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightning eMotors, said. “Electrifying these existing diesel vehicles has a strong financial and environmental business case. It keeps the chassis and premium bus body out of the scrapyard and enables the move to zero-emissions with a dramatically lower cost than buying a new motor coach, diesel or electric.”
Lightning worked with their motor coach dealer-partner ABC Companies to deliver a single deck motor coach to All Aboard America! in Mesa, AZ in January of 2021 and to develop the double decker.
“We are thrilled to have had the chance to partner with Lightning eMotors on this important project,” said Roman Cornell, President and Chief Commercial Officer of ABC Companies. “The first repowered motor coach that Lightning delivered has performed superbly while meeting range, noise and performance targets to seamlessly integrate within transitioning fleets of new electric and existing combustion-powered coaches.”
With the elimination of emissions and the quiet ride, both single-deck and double decker motor coaches are an ideal solution for transporting employees to and from large corporate campuses. From global corporations to local universities, eliminating many privately operated vehicles on the road with a zero-emissions motor coach has a significant impact on the quality of life for those institutions and the communities on the commuter routes.
“As large corporate campuses begin to open up after COVID-19, we are seeing an increased interest in zero-emission employee transportation,” said Bill Trimarco, CEO of All Aboard America! Holdings. “Not only do electric buses provide an attractive total cost of ownership, but the clean, quiet ride makes them perfect for employees or students that want to collaborate or do other work while commuting to or across corporate campuses.”
“We are honored to partner with Bill and All Aboard America! I am excited to see the expressions on riders’ faces when they first experience this coach—the ride is simply amazing, and not having to idle while waiting is game-changing,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “In addition, as we work more with corporate and college campuses, we see an opportunity to take our drive-by-wire technology to the next level and fully autonomize it for campus operation.”
The first Lightning eMotors electrified double-decker coach is scheduled to be delivered and deployed later this month.
ABOUT LIGHTNING eMOTORS
Lightning eMotors, (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.
ABOUT ABC COMPANIES
ABC Companies is a leading provider to the transportation industry with diverse product and service offerings that cover a full spectrum of operational needs including new and pre-owned full-size highway coach equipment along with transit specialty vehicles including battery electric vehicles. ABC supports customers with a comprehensive after sale service network for service and repairs, collision services, extensive OEM and quality aftermarket parts needs for transit, motor coach and heavy-duty equipment from ten strategically placed locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, private and municipal financing and leasing options are available through the company’s financial services group – one of the largest financial service providers within the industry. For more information, contact ABC Companies at 800-222-2875 or visit the company web site at www.abc-companies.com.
ABOUT ALL ABOARD AMERICA! HOLDINGS, Inc.
All Aboard America Holdings is the fourth largest motorcoach operator in the United States with operations spanning California to the Gulf Coast. Every day, we have more than 1,000 vehicles on the road carrying thousands of passengers and serving groups large and small for employee shuttles, student transportation, government contracts, military transportation and local charters. We are a national provider comprised of six individual, market-leading brands with a strong commitment to our local communities and our people. We are proud of our shared culture and passion for safety, service and quality, and we know that it is our commitment to safety and our geographic footprint that brings an unmatched level of comfort to our customers. To learn more, visit www.aaahinc.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
