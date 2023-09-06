LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Tim Reeser, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12.
What: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Where: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
When: Tuesday, September 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET
A webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.lightningemotors.com/.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, work trucks, city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.
