LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022--
Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, March 28, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.lightningemotors.com.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-6910 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8731 (international).
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, based in Loveland, Colorado, has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. Lightning eMotors also offers charging technologies and “charging as a service” to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005746/en/
CONTACT: Brian Smith
investorrelations@lightningemotors.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC TRANSPORT ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS TRUCKING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING FLEET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Lightning eMotors, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/14/2022 04:08 PM/DISC: 03/14/2022 04:08 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005746/en